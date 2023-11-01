ZPMC Shares Intelligent Manufacturing Transformation Achievements at TOC Americas, Promotes Industry Exchange and Development

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) recently participated in the 2023 TOC Americas hosted from October 17 to 19 at the Panama Convention Centre in Panama City. As a leading port machinery and equipment manufacturer and key supporting partner of TOC, ZPMC showcased its latest achievements of intelligent manufacturing transformation and presented a keynote speech at the forum themed "A Business Strategy for Automation."

Inaugurated in 1976, the TOC exhibition is a professional platform that connects the international equipment suppliers of global ports, terminals, shipping, and third-party logistics, and is the leading vehicle for facilitating the exchanges among port operators and suppliers worldwide.

At TOC Americas, ZPMC had in-depth exchanges and industry benchmarking with key clients and potential partners from home and abroad to promote industry development. Its exhibition at the convention focused on presenting the group's brand, capability, development, and transformation through multimedia and presentations.

The Digital Simulation Institute of ZPMC Innovation College showcased ZPMC's latest achievements in automated port layout concept design and simulation with the keynote presentation "Layout Configuration of Automated Container Terminals," which received wide attention from many of the exhibition's attendants, who expressed intentions for further exchanges of both technologies and business operation.

"Looking ahead, ZPMC will actively explore the strategic planning of intelligent manufacturing transformation to establish a unique new model of intelligent manufacturing. We hope to empower our partners and customers with innovative technologies, high-quality products, and premium services, and achieve win-win cooperation," said Shan Jia, engineer of ZPMC's Digital Simulation Research Institute.

About ZPMC

ZPMC, established in 1992, is one of the world's largest port machinery equipment manufacturers, with over 20 overseas branches. Its gantry crane products dominated the global market with a market share of over 70% for 26 consecutive years, reaching 107 countries and regions and around 300 ports. Its expansive manufacturing capabilities enable the group to meet the growing demand for machinery equipment, and support more efficient facility operation with the latest technologies. ZPMC has also developed a strong global service network to ensure the equipment's reliable performance.

SOURCE Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co.,ltd.