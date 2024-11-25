ZTE partners with TrueBusiness and CPF in Thailand to deploy 5G private network, driving smart upgrades in food manufacturing

BANGKOK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, in collaboration with TrueBusiness (operating under True Corporation, the leading telecom-tech company in Thailand) and Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), has created a collaboration in 5G smart factory using independent private network, known as 5G-in-a-box, at CPF's factory. The successful deployment of 5G in the factory in pilot area* marks a significant milestone in CPF's digital transformation and aligns with Thailand's Industry 4.0 strategy.

Traditional Wi-Fi networks in the food manufacturing industry have struggled to meet the increasing demands of intelligent manufacturing due to limitations in security, latency, coverage, and reliability. To address these challenges, CPF, in collaboration with ZTE and TrueBusiness, has deployed the 5G-in-a-box solution at the factory.

The project utilizes True's spectrum for dedicated use and employs network slicing technology to ensure Quality of Service and enterprise security. To enhance the cost-effectiveness of 5G deployment, the project has chosen ZTE's iMacro equipment, which is not only cost-effective but also suitable for the food factory environment.

ZTE's cutting-edge iMacro and UniEngine technologies have been leveraged to build the 5G independent private network, addressing the shortcomings of traditional Wi-Fi networks while significantly simplifying the complexity and cost of 5G deployment and network operations.

The collaboration on the 5G-in-a-box deployment at CPF's Center of Engineering Excellence(CEE) marks a significant milestone. CEE uses 5G to enhance communication between machines, human and control system. ZTE demonstrates coverage and penetration capability in the factory area. The result shows significant improvements in data reliability. By utilizing 5G network, CEE can introduce more use cases to improve production efficiency such as Autonomous Guided Vehicles (AGVs), robot, vision inspection, AI, and more.

Through the deployment of the 5G-in-a-box solution, an average latency of 10 ms has been achieved. This cutting-edge deployment enables traffic differentiation and precise control based on various service types, ensuring seamless and efficient data transfer. With a downstream transmission rate of 882 Mbps, the facility boasts rapid transmission speeds, free from the constraints of traditional wiring. The reliability of the equipment has been enhanced to 99.99%, laying a solid foundation for the evolution of deterministic networks and the future of smart manufacturing.

