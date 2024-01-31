ZTO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 19, 2024 U.S. Eastern Time

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

31 Jan, 2024, 17:00 CST

SHANGHAI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and its unaudited annual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on March 19, 2024.

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963976

Singapore:   

800-120-5863

Mainland China:

4001-206115

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

2471294

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through March 26, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Canada:

855-669-9658

Passcode:

6936390

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508
Email: [email protected]

