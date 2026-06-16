Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) and YAS announce embedded insurance for robots

Driving AI and robotics adoption in Hong Kong with innovative InsurTech

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YAS Insurance ("YAS") today announced a collaboration with Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) ("Zurich") to promote the use of AI and robotics in Hong Kong through an embedded insurance solution. Under this partnership, Zurich will design bespoke micro-insurance for robots and embed the cover directly into YAS's robotics sales and service offerings. The aim is to accelerate robotics adoption across different industries, strengthen risk management around robotics applications, and provide better protection for corporate clients and end users.

Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) and YAS announced a collaboration to advance AI and robotics in Hong Kong via embedded insurance solutions. From left to right: William Lee, Co-Founder of YAS, Damian Chan, Founder and CEO of Axonex, Eric Hui, CEO of Zurich Insurance (Greater China), Andy Ann, Co-Founder of YAS.

With this collaboration, corporate customers who adopt YAS's robotics solutions will receive scenario‑based insurance coverage from Zurich. This makes the process of introducing robots smoother, so businesses may strike a balance between "improving efficiency" and "taking on additional risk". Key protections include coverage for repair costs arising from insured incidents involving the robots, as well as compensation for deductibles under other related policies, helping companies manage repair and operational risks more effectively.

Each robotics application scenario comes with its own potential damage and liability risks, which must be addressed with professional risk management solutions before companies can deploy such technologies with confidence. For example, robots on construction sites often operate in complex environments and around heavy machinery, while robots in retail settings need to move through crowds and interact with customers. The collaboration between YAS and Zurich helps enhance financial protection for robot repair and third party liability, thereby enhancing the resilience of business operations.

William Lee, Co-Founder of YAS, said, "Many enterprises are already using robots from our partner Axonex in a wide range of settings, including manufacturing and logistics, shopping malls and office buildings, construction sites, restaurants and clubhouses. By adding innovative embedded micro‑insurance, we can further strengthen their confidence in applying robotics technology.

Following our earlier collaboration with Zurich on protection for electric taxi fleets, we are delighted to work together again in the area of robotics insurance. Looking ahead, we plan to deepen our 'lab' collaboration with Zurich in fields such as autonomous driving, electric vehicle ecosystem, drones and green finance, so we can help businesses in Hong Kong seize the opportunities brought by innovative technologies."

Eric Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Insurance (Greater China), said, "Zurich has always kept pace with market developments and is committed to creating a future where people and technology work hand in hand. We are already an industry leader in areas such as online sales, digital claims and self‑service. As AI and technology advance at unprecedented speed, the risks faced by businesses are becoming more diverse.

Through our 'lab' approach, Zurich collaborates with tech firms and stakeholders across different sectors, combining forward‑looking insights with our risk management expertise and data analytics. This has led to the launch of the 'Zurich Smart Vision Series' of micro‑insurance products tailored to different innovation use cases, providing customers with comprehensive and robust risk and financial protection so they can navigate operational challenges with confidence.

Zurich has long championed the wider application of InsurTech, which closely aligns with YAS's vision. With this partnership, we hope to bring together our respective strengths, using insurance to support technological development and to further enable digital transformation and smart operations for businesses in Hong Kong."

Disclaimer

The robotics insurance and other insurance products mentioned in this material are underwritten by Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (a company incorporated in Switzerland with limited liability) and is intended only for sale in the Hong Kong SAR. This material should not be regarded as an offer or solicitation to sell any insurance products or services in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful in such jurisdiction. The product information provided herein is for reference only and does not form part of the insurance contract. For details of the insurance products, please refer to the respective product brochure and the policy provisions. In case of inconsistency, the policy provisions shall prevail. Zurich Insurance Company Ltd reserves the right of final approval and decision on all matters. YAS Digital Limited (IA License No. FA2648) is an authorized insurance agency to distribute the robotics insurance product, appointed by Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.

About YAS

YAS is an award-winning data and AI risk technology company. YAS Digital Limited (IA License No. FA2648) is a licensed insurance agency regulated by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority.

About Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong)

Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) is part of Zurich Insurance Group and currently has around 600 staff in Hong Kong. Since 1961, Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) has been serving the local community, dedicated to providing comprehensive and flexible general and life insurance solutions for individual, commercial and corporate customers, catering to their needs in insurance, protection, and investment. Please visit www.zurich.com.hk for more information of Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong).

About Axonex

Axonex is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mint Inc (Nasdaq ticker: MIMI).

SOURCE YAS