ZURU backed BONKERS and Millie Moon brands achieve extraordinary recognition at the US 2024 Target Vendor Summit

The ZURU-Backed Pet Treat and Nappy Companies Both Continue Record-Breaking Growth in the US Market

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZURU Edge brands, BONKERS and Millie Moon, are proud to announce that they have been recognized for Demand Generation at Target's 2024 Essentials and Beauty Vendor Summit. The Target Vendor Summit honors a select group of vendors and partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance in driving traffic to Target stores. These brands are recognized for strong brand, content, and media strategies, packaging, and a consumer experience that drives repeat sales through product superiority.

Target is one of the largest retail chains in the United States, boasting over 1,900 stores across the country and generating approximately USD $100 billion in annual revenue. Known for its wide range of affordable products, from groceries and clothing to electronics and home goods, it caters to millions of American shoppers each week. An alternative to Walmart, Target has a distinct brand image, known for its clean stores, trendy merchandise, and iconic red bullseye logo.

This recognition is particularly special as New Zealand's ZURU Edge brands were represented in 2 out of the 5 categories within consumables, and BONKERS was the only national, non-exclusive-to-Target brand to win across all categories.

Millie Moon Nappies are exclusive to Target in the US, and since launching in 2021, they have sold over 6.7 million packs, quickly becoming Target's fastest-growing nappy brand. Millie Moon is the #1 most productive nappy brand at Target retailers, in both dollars and unit sales. Parents are passionate about Millie Moon nappies, as reflected in the 16,000+ 5-star reviews on Target.com, and best-in-class repeat purchase rates – In a Numerator study, Millie Moon holds the top spot for trip frequency within nappies, above Target's other leading nappy brands.

BONKERS launched in October 2022 in response to the growing share of Millennial and Gen Z pet owners. The brand is part of the ZURU owned Rhodes Pet Science portfolio of brands and was built first-and-foremost to foster the bond between pets and their people, based on the insight that new generation pet parents expect more from their petcare brands. In just over 2 years, it has grown from a non-existent brand to one sitting on shelves in 13,500 stores across 3 countries with distribution points growing at 50% year-over-year. Within 1 week, it became the most-liked pet treats brand on TikTok globally, with over 80 million views on the BONKERS page and over 700 community posts under the #betterwhenitsBONKERS hashtag. The BONKERS award-winning marketing campaigns, matched with products that deliver on quality and affordable pricing have driven tremendous growth: 19% of total US industry cat treat growth last year with just 1.6% of shelf space. The momentum continues, with viral product BONKERS Purrpops hitting 8 of the top 25 emerging Google search terms against the topic 'cat treat' in the US.

About Rhodes Pet Science:

Rhodes Pet Science is reimagining the future of pet care by engineering products that completely redefine what is possible. Its mission is to build a new generation of brands to better serve modern consumers: brands loved by pets and their people. Rhodes Pet Science's portfolio of brands include: BONKERS, NOOD, Goodlands, Smart Box and Business Litter. Right now, Rhodes Pet Science is the fastest-growing pet food company in the world.

Rhodes Pet Science is proudly part of the ZURU Group. One of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies in the world, ZURU has established brands in 120+ markets worldwide, with a team of 5000+ employees based out of 26 global offices.

For more on Rhodes Pet Science, please visit: www.rhodespetscience.com

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it their mission to provide a range of luxury nappies and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 2,000 stores in the US and Canada. As a company, they are also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit helping children on their reading journey.

For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/

About ZURU

From its origins in toys, ZURU Group has grown to six consumer vertical brands, operating out of 26 offices worldwide, with products sold in 120+ markets.

ZURU is on a mission to disrupt across industries, challenge the status quo and catalyze change through radical innovation and automation advances. This is evident in different pillars of the company: ZURU Toys are reimagining what it means to play; ZURU Tech is reimagining the future of housing by leading the next building revolution; ZURU Edge is reimaging new generation FMCG brands to better serve modern household consumers.

For more on ZURU, please visit: https://zuru.com/

For More Information:

Nicole Daley / Daley Public Relations

[email protected] / 415.408.8664

SOURCE ZURU Edge