At the 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, PR Newswire Boosts Impact for Exhibitors

BEIJING, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The April 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows recently concluded at AsiaWorld-Expo, affirming their status as a key platform for international trade and sourcing. Held biannually in April and October, the shows are organized into three phases, each spotlighting different product categories. This April, the exhibition featured over 5,000 suppliers and displayed more than 360,000 items across 9,000 booths, including the latest advances in their sectors and complementary ecosystem products, underscoring Asia's pivotal role in the global market and its capacity to innovate.

As the events' communication service partner, PR Newswire was instrumental in disseminating information about the exhibitors' offerings. Through multiple press releases that highlighted anticipation for the shows, key moments during the events, and reflections afterward, PR Newswire significantly extended the influence of the latest products and the stories behind the brands.

Some highlights:

1. AUKEY Raih Berbagai iF Design Award dan Red Dot Design Award

AUKEY presented award-winning products recognized by the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, emphasizing their design excellence.

2. HAVIT's Innovative Audio Products Shine at International Electronics Trade Shows

HAVIT highlighted their innovative audio products, showcasing core advancements in smart technology.

3. Allprostar to Showcase its New Camping Series at Hong Kong Global Sources Sports & Outdoor Show 2024

Allprostar introduced a new camping range, focusing on the outdoor sector's needs and providing location details to enhance visitor engagement.

4. DELUX to Showcase its M600 and M900 Series at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2024

DELUX celebrated its 30th anniversary by exhibiting the M600 and M900 gaming mice, inviting stakeholders to explore their themed booth.

5. ACEFAST's latest products at Global Sources Hong Kong Show 2024

ACEFAST returned for their third time as exhibitors at the event, showing new products and aiming to expand into major markets such as Europe and the USA.

6. Gyroor Kids E Suitcase "GNU" A Fairy Tale Reimagined for Innovative E Mobility will be unveiled at Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2024

Gyroor launched a product inspired by a fairy tale, blending innovation with mobility, including insights from their CEO about the company's values.

7. KOSPET's First GPS Rugged Military Smartwatch will be unveiled at Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2024

KOSPET debuted their first GPS rugged military smartwatch, highlighting advanced technology and future communication strategies.

8. Baseus Unveils its Key Series at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2024 Event

Baseus introduced its Key Series earphones, leveraging third-party perspectives to enhance product appeal.

9. PISEN Brand Completely Upgraded, Releasing Natural Energy with Icebergs at 2024 Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

PISEN revealed significant brand updates and new products, sharing the narrative behind their brand evolution.

10. CE-LINK Unveils the Game-Changing SFX Power Supply: Small Size, Mega Power

CE-LINK showcased a compact yet powerful SFX power supply, designed to transform the gaming experience.

11. INMOTION Debuts Innovational 2-in-1 Self-balancing Vehicle E20 at Global Sources HK Show 2024

INMOTION unveiled a 2-in-1 self-balancing vehicle, highlighting the technology and innovation behind it and summarizing the event's success.

The April 2024 edition of the Global Sources Hong Kong Show reaffirmed the event's status as an essential international business destination, attracting an impressive array of exhibitors and buyers from across the world. PR Newswire contributed significantly to this success, utilizing its expertise in corporate communications to ensure that exhibitors captured the attention of a global audience and to highlight the show's critical role in international trade dynamics.

