Betsperts Media & Technology Group Acquires Dynasty League Football

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsperts Media & Technology Group CEO Reid Rooney announced that Betsperts has closed on the acquisition of Dynasty League Football, a premium fantasy football subscription service focused on dynasty content and tools. Dynasty League Football has mirrored the explosive growth in the dynasty fantasy football category over the last decade, becoming the leading name in dynasty content and rankings. DLF has continued to grow their brand, subscriber base, revenue, and traffic every single year for 10 years running.

Rooney said, "We are thrilled to have Dynasty League Football join the Betsperts Group. When combined with 4for4 Fantasy Football, Fantasy Life App, and Betsperts, DLF rounds out what is already an industry leader in season-long fantasy football and betting coverage. This acquisition will significantly increase the over 3 million unique visitors Betsperts Group saw in the back half of 2021. It will also help the Betsperts Group grow revenue in 2022 after 16xing revenue in 2021."

When asked what was next Rooney said, "Betsperts Group is projecting to create over 3000 pieces of original content in 2022, expand our video and audio lineup to close to 20 shows, introduce integrations across all of our platforms, continually iterate on the technology and user experience of each platform, and very soon we will be launching Betsperts Golf, a premium tools and content platform for golf betting and DFS."

This acquisition comes after acquiring Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life App in May of 2021, the close of a $6 million Betsperts Series A raise led by HBSE Ventures and Verance Capital (notable investors such as Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures and Chris Paul) in August of 2021, and the acquisition of 4for4 Fantasy Football in August of 2021.

The Betsperts Group is home to one of the largest sports betting and fantasy sports audiences throughout the US with their family of properties inclusive of the Betsperts app, Fantasy Life App, www.4for4.com, www.Betspertsgolf.com, a media line up of 15+ shows and podcasts, and now www.dyanastyleaguefootball.com.

