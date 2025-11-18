Cereals Canada Releases 2025 New Wheat Crop Report

"Canada has produced another high-quality wheat crop with good functionality," said Dean Dias, chief executive officer. "Canada is on track to be the third largest wheat exporter and number one exporter of high quality, high-protein wheat. In 2025-2026, 27.4 million tonnes of wheat is expected to reach over eighty international markets, with the quality and protein content that customers expect."

In 2025, Canadian farmers grew 36.6 million tonnes of wheat, with the majority graded No. 1 or No. 2.

Despite variable growing conditions across the Prairies, timely mid-summer rains supported higher-than-average yields. In Eastern Canada, favorable weather throughout the growing season for winter wheat resulted in strong yields and good quality.

Wheat protein content was comparable to average.

All wheat classes from the 2025 crop had good test weights and higher than average thousand kernel weights were seen for all Western composites.

This year, as part of its New Crop outreach, Cereals Canada will engage with twenty-nine countries that purchased $8.2 billion of Canadian wheat in 2024. The organization, along with value chain members, producer representatives, and the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC), is set to unveil the technical data for the 2025 wheat crop at two customer webinars on November 18 and 19.

Cereals Canada generated the data for the 2025 New Wheat Crop Report through its Harvest Assessment Program, which has traditionally only included wheat from Western Canada. This year, through a partnership with Grain Farmers of Ontario, the organization assessed Eastern wheat classes for the first time.

"This was a milestone year for Cereals Canada," said Elaine Sopiwnyk, vice president of technical services. "Having the opportunity to analyze wheat from across the country broadened the expertise of our technical team and streamlined the process of preparing this year's New Wheat Crop Report."

The New Wheat Crop Report is prepared and presented annually in partnership with the CGC, value chain members, and provincial grower commissions. Throughout the harvest season, Cereals Canada worked with exporters and Grain Farmers of Ontario to obtain representative samples of Canada Western Red Spring (CWRS), Canada Western Amber Durum (CWAD), Canada Eastern Soft Red Winter (CESRW), and Wheat, by Specification, from the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Canada's 2025 New Wheat Crop Report is available for download at cerealscanada.ca/2025-new-crop-report/.

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

SOURCE Cereals Canada