DXC Introduces New Assure Smart Apps to Accelerate Insurers' AI-Powered Transformation

DXC Assure Smart Apps provide modular, pre-built, AI-driven workflows that deliver business benefits in 12 weeks or less

Together with customers, DXC created and introduced new Claims Assistant, Engagement Assistant, and Underwriter Assistant apps at DXC Connect Insurance Executive Forum

The apps help insurers accelerate digital transformation, reducing manual processes by 30-40% and cutting cycle process times by approximately 30%

ASHBURN, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced new Assure Smart Apps built on ServiceNow, recently launched at the DXC Connect Insurance Executive Forum in March 2026. Assure Smart Apps combine DXC's deep insurance expertise with ServiceNow's agentic AI and workflow technology to deliver modular, outcome-driven solutions for insurers. Each app is orchestrated through DXC's Assure Platform to accelerate targeted transformation.

DXC Connect Insurance Executive Forum, March 2026 (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

Insurers today face mounting pressure from evolving customer expectations, regulatory complexity, and increased competition while operating across fragmented legacy systems and siloed data. Addressing these challenges typically requires large, multi-year transformation programs that can take years to deliver results.

Assure Smart Apps are designed to help insurers modernize incrementally, without disrupting core systems or requiring extensive time and resource investments. These modular, AI-driven workflow applications are pre-integrated with core policy solutions to deliver measurable outcomes in 12 weeks or less. Insurers can reduce manual processes by 30–40% and cut cycle times by up to 30%, enabling faster progress toward transformation goals.

"By bringing together ServiceNow's agentic AI and workflow technology and DXC's deep insurance industry expertise, we're redefining what's possible in insurance operations," said Michael Park, SVP, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. "Together, we're helping carriers accelerate transformation, delivering greater agility and speed across every process."

At DXC Connect Insurance Executive Forum, DXC's annual insurance customer community event, three new Assure Smart Apps were introduced:

Claims Assistant unifies the end-to-end claims lifecycle, embedding compliance and audit readiness while eliminating system hopping and manual reconciliation. It can reduce claim cycle times by up to 35%, enabling faster payouts and improved policyholder experiences.

unifies the end-to-end claims lifecycle, embedding compliance and audit readiness while eliminating system hopping and manual reconciliation. It can reduce claim cycle times by up to 35%, enabling faster payouts and improved policyholder experiences. Engagement Assistant modernizes customer engagement across voice, digital, and back-office channels by orchestrating digital agents, human agents, and analytics. It automates servicing, boosts agent productivity, and delivers real-time sentiment and compliance insights—improving customer experience by 5–15%.

modernizes customer engagement across voice, digital, and back-office channels by orchestrating digital agents, human agents, and analytics. It automates servicing, boosts agent productivity, and delivers real-time sentiment and compliance insights—improving customer experience by 5–15%. Underwriter Assistant provides a concierge underwriting experience by automating submission intake, prioritizing work, and guiding decisions through a unified, explainable workbench—without disrupting existing policy systems.

DXC also showcased the Assure Smart App Studio, a collaborative innovation environment, where customers contributed ideas for future Smart Apps. During the event, DXC engineers rapidly prototyped new AI agents overnight and demonstrated them on day two—highlighting how quickly organizations can move from ideation to execution with AI-powered innovation.

"The inspiration for Smart Apps was meeting our customers where they are and creating a pathway for incremental transformation," said Ray August, President, DXC Insurance Software and Business Process Services. "We are proud to innovate alongside our customers to build solutions that advance their technology infrastructure without disrupting operations. We are helping them modernize at their own pace while delivering tangible business results."

With more than 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is a trusted partner to 21 of the top 25 insurers worldwide. As a leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC drives AI-powered innovation to improve speed to market, operational efficiency, and customer experience.

To learn more, visit www.dxc.com/assure-smart-apps.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company