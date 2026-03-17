Award highlights DXC's position as a trusted partner for global enterprises modernizing operations and advancing AI adoption

ASHBURN, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year in Forbes' 2026 America's Best Management Consulting Firms ranking, an annual list that recognizes the consulting firms most highly recommended by customers and industry peers across a range of industries and functional areas.

DXC Recognized on Forbes' 2026 List of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

DXC's inclusion reflects the company's continued leadership across consulting and AI-led transformation. In recent months, DXC launched AdvisoryX, a global advisory and consulting group that combines consulting-led engagement with the company's engineering heritage to help enterprises solve complex challenges and deliver transformation at scale; unveiled Xponential, a repeatable AI orchestration blueprint that helps organizations move beyond pilots and operationalize AI securely, responsibly and with measurable business impact; and opened its London Customer Experience Center, where customers can co-create solutions with DXC experts across automation, generative and agentic AI, security, enterprise applications and infrastructure.

"This recognition from Forbes reflects the strength of DXC's consulting business and the trust customers place in us to deliver real business impact," said Ramnath Venkataraman, President of Consulting & Engineering Services. "Across industries and around the globe, we help enterprises modernize core IT and translate AI ambition into real business value. As demand for AI accelerates, many companies are still working through how to scale it responsibly. DXC helps them build the capabilities needed to move forward with confidence."

Compiled by Forbes in collaboration with Statista, the ranking is based on surveys of consulting industry peers and customers across industry and functional categories. In the 2025 ranking, Forbes noted that fewer than 0.02% of the estimated 955,000 consulting firms in the U.S. made the ranking, based on surveys of 2,400 clients and peers across 33 categories. DXC's continued recognition reflects the company's momentum in delivering industry-specific expertise and technology-led transformation for enterprises and public sector organizations.

With approximately 115,000 employees, including nearly 50,000 engineers and consultants in 70 countries, DXC helps customers solve complex business challenges across digital transformation, IT strategy and implementation, cloud, data and AI. Learn more about DXC Consulting & Engineering Services here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

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