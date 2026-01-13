DXC Strengthens Alliance with SAP as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner

HIGHLIGHTS DXC has been confirmed as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner, underscoring DXC's expertise and experience helping customers navigate complex RISE with SAP transformations.

As both an SAP partner and customer, DXC has an advantage to help customers achieve their modernization goals more efficiently, leveraging its own experience implementing RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP.

DXC is ranked as the top SAP partner for certified learners on Positioning SAP Business Suite and its team of SAP Business AI certified consultants is the largest in the industry with 2,200 experts across 37 countries.

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced its confirmation as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner. DXC is now among a select group of partners recognized by SAP for demonstrated capabilities, certified expertise, and proven experience helping customers successfully migrate SAP environments to the cloud. Additionally, DXC has expanded its engagement within the SAP ecosystem, committing to its own RISE with SAP journey and continuously building future-ready capabilities by upskilling its SAP Business AI consultants and certified learners.

As enterprises are faced with increasing technical complexity and impending deadlines to migrate their operations to the cloud, DXC offers a seamless end-to-end approach to modernization backed by deep SAP expertise and proprietary tools. Through custom offerings like DXC Complete, DXC's Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering, which can be implemented across platforms, DXC enables seamless migrations, business process optimization, application management, and continuous improvement of SAP workloads. As a RISE with SAP Validated Partner, DXC's proven capabilities are now wholly aligned with SAP's methodology, ensuring greater consistency, speed, and value for customers.

"We're really proud to be named a RISE with SAP Validated Partner; it's a solid acknowledgment of the expertise our teams have built over the years. RISE with SAP is a big driver of change for many of our customers, and DXC knows how to turn it into real impact: faster innovation, smoother operations, and transformations that actually move the needle. With our global team of SAP specialists behind us, we're continuing to invest in our people and our capabilities so we can grow right alongside our customers and their modernization goals."

- Russell Jukes, Chief Digital Information Officer, DXC Technology

While delivering SAP modernization for customers around the world, DXC has committed to its own RISE with SAP journey. Announced during SAP's Q2 earnings, this adoption enables DXC to support customers with real-world insight and experience, helping them confidently achieve their modernization objectives. In addition, DXC recently transitioned from an unsustainable legacy ERP system to SAP Cloud ERP, working through the transition lifecycle – from making evaluations and selections to creatively solving challenges that arose. Ultimately, DXC realized cost savings, optimized operational efficiencies, and improved processing while building upon transformation expertise.

DXC's SAP expertise is backed by over 15,000 SAP-dedicated professionals, supporting more than 1,000 SAP customers globally. DXC supported Whitehaven Coal, a leading Australian coal producer, with the wholistic roll-out of an SAP ERP system on the heels of the company's acquisition of two new mines. Leveraging extensive experience, DXC successfully helped Whitehaven as it doubled in size, transitioning a workforce of more than 2,000 and systems running over 150 applications with minimal disruption to production.

"As DXC deepens its partnership with SAP, we continue to advance our own SAP transformation while helping customers successfully navigate theirs. With first-hand experience managing complex IT migrations, DXC guides customers through change and enables them to realize greater value through a simplified, efficient approach. Our RISE with SAP Validated Partner status underscores our commitment to delivering excellence across SAP environments."

- Keith Costello, President, Enterprise Applications and Technology, DXC Technology

In alignment with DXC's commitment to advancing AI adoption for customers, DXC has proven skills and expertise to specifically help SAP customers realize value from AI—from Joule-based agents that accelerate workflows, to cross-platform agentic AI that operates across complex, multi-solution environments, and deeply embedded business AI use cases that deliver insights and intelligence across the SAP Business Suite. All of these capabilities are focused on driving better business outcomes for customers.

The team of qualified DXC SAP Business AI consultants has grown at the largest pace globally versus competitors, and DXC's population of Positioning SAP Business Suite certified learners is ranked number one, demonstrating DXC's ability and commitment to supporting customers at every point in their SAP journey. DXC has more than 60 years of experience innovating to deliver mission-critical IT systems for customers and is a proud recipient of a 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award for learning and skills growth. To learn more about DXC's SAP capabilities, visit www.dxc.com/sap.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

