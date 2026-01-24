ELITE Solar Commissions 5GW Integrated Solar Manufacturing Facility in Egypt, Expanding Global Supply Capacity

SUEZ, Egypt, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE Solar, a global leader in integrated solar manufacturing, today announced the commissioning of its new 5GW photovoltaic manufacturing facilities in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

The facility includes 2GW of high-efficiency solar cell capacity and 3GW of solar module production, creating a fully integrated manufacturing platform designed to serve utility-scale, commercial, and industrial clients across the globe.

Egypt's Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, attended the official commissioning ceremony earlier this month, underscoring the project's importance to Egypt's renewable energy and industrial development goals. The new facility supports local workforce development while strengthening the region's role in the global clean energy supply chain.

On January 23, ELITE Solar welcomed regional clients, strategic suppliers, and industry partners to the site for a firsthand look at the facility's N-type solar cell and module production lines. The visit included discussions on supply chain coordination, production planning, local sourcing, and long-term collaboration—highlighting ELITE Solar's focus on operational reliability and scalable manufacturing.

"This facility strengthens our global manufacturing footprint while reinforcing our commitment to dependable, market-ready solar supply," said Arndt E. Lutz, CEO of ELITE Solar USA. "By combining advanced N-type technology with integrated production and disciplined execution, we're positioned to support our clients with consistent quality and long-term reliability across multiple markets."

The Ain Sokhna facility is a key component of ELITE Solar's international growth strategy, pairing centralized technology leadership and global standards with localized manufacturing in strategic regions. This approach enables the company to respond efficiently to customer demand across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America (MENA).

With its expanded manufacturing capabilities, ELITE Solar continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global partner for large-scale renewable energy deployment.

Founded in 2005, ELITE Solar is a global provider of high-efficiency, intelligent solar solutions for utility, commercial & industrial (C&I), and residential markets. Headquartered in Singapore with U.S. operations in California, the company operates integrated manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt, covering the full value chain from wafers to modules. ELITE Solar's vertically integrated model and global reach support its mission to drive customer success and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Learn more at www.elite-solar.com