GAC INTERNATIONAL and ALLUR Group Sign KD Production Industrial Cooperation Agreement to Advance Localized Production and Deepen Strategic Presence in the CIS Market

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2026, GAC INTERNATIONAL and ALLUR Group, a leading automotive manufacturing and distribution enterprise in Kazakhstan, officially signed a KD production industrial cooperation agreement in Guangzhou.

Chen Jiacai, Vice President of GAC Group, Chairman of GAC INTERNATIONAL, and Oksana Kholstinina, President of ALLUR Group, attended the meeting, exchanged greetings, and jointly witnessed the signing ceremony.

Witnessed by the senior executives of both sides, Lu Weicong, Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, and Maxim Myagchilov, Vice President of ALLUR Group, signed the KD production industrial cooperation agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

At the signing ceremony, Chen Jiacai stated that this partnership is a significant step for GAC to deepen its layout in the CIS, and the company will jointly cultivate the local market with ALLUR.

Oksana Kholstinina highly recognized GAC's product strength and development philosophy, looking forward to jointly achieving long-term sustainable development with GAC.

As the core market in the CIS region, Kazakhstan serves as a strategic high ground for GAC's targeted cultivation in its global layout. ALLUR Group is a leading enterprise in Kazakhstan's automotive manufacturing and distribution sector.

The decision to enter into a KD production partnership with ALLUR Group is a forward-looking strategic move based on GAC's precise insight. Through this cooperation, the two companies will jointly promote the localized assembly, production, and sales of GAC's full range of models.

This signing is not only an important milestone in the partnership between the two companies, but also a key initiative for GAC to practice its "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem" strategy.

Looking ahead, as the cooperation is gradually implemented, GAC will leverage Kazakhstan as a strategic pivot to further deepen its localized presence across the CIS region.

Concurrently, GAC will take this cooperation as an opportunity to continuously advance its globalization strategy, ceaselessly expand its overseas market footprint, and demonstrate the technological prowess and brand charm of Chinese automakers to the world, contributing GAC's strength to the sustainable development of the global automotive industry.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

SOURCE GAC