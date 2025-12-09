GAC's AION and HYPTEC New Energy Lineups Debut at Riyadh Motor Show, Opening a New Chapter in the Middle East Market

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9th, the Riyadh Motor Show in Saudi Arabia grandly opened. GAC showcased a range of star models and officially announced the launch of its two NEV product series, AION and HYPTEC. Three new energy models—AION V, AION ES, and HYPTEC HT—were simultaneously introduced to the Saudi market. It reflects GAC's strong determination to deepen its footprint in Saudi Arabia and signifies the accelerated rollout of its Middle East strategy, advancing the implementation of the "Middle East Action".

Three new energy models cater to diverse scenarios, including mainstream family travel, efficient commuting, and luxury high-end travel, integrating GAC's profound accumulation in design, safety, intelligence, and comfort experience, and bringing high-quality and high-tech green travel options to Saudi consumers with stable and reliable quality, leading new energy technology and outstanding intelligent technology strength.

GAC adheres to the service philosophy of "Service First, Customer First" and launches a warranty policy: 8-year/160,000-kilometer vehicle warranty and 8-year/200,000-kilometer power battery warranty. Meanwhile, GAC continues to strengthen local service capabilities, improve parts supply efficiency, and ensure that the terminal parts supply rate exceeds 95%.

At the motor show, GAC showcased eight models from three brands, including GAC, AION, and HYPTEC, covering pure electric and fuel-powered vehicles, fully displaying a full-scenario product matrix from urban commuting and family trips to business travel. Among them, NEV models include AION V, AION ES, HYPTEC HT, and HYPTEC SSR; fuel models include GAC GS8, GAC M8, GAC EMZOOM, and GAC EMPOW.

Leveraging its user base and brand reputation accumulated over seven years in Saudi Arabia, GAC is deeply integrating advanced technology, comprehensive services, and local operations to enhance market competitiveness. Looking ahead, guided by "One GAC 2.0", GAC will adhere to the long-term development philosophy, centered on win-win cooperation. In Saudi Arabia, For Saudi Arabia, Integrating into Saudi Arabia, Serving Saudi Arabia, and Contributing to Saudi Arabia. GAC aims to advance steadily in Saudi Arabia's and the wider Middle East's new energy transition, promoting the high-quality development of the region's automotive industry.

