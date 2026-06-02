TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveiled its next-generation gaming peripheral lineup at COMPUTEX 2026, led by the AORUS K10 INFINITY gaming keyboard and M10 INFINITY gaming mouse. Built around the pillars of speed, control, and immersion, the lineup extends innovation beyond the system to every player interaction. To support both devices, GIGABYTE also introduced GiMATE Web Edition, a driver-free, browser-based platform that enables easier control, performance monitoring, and lighting customization across the AORUS peripheral experience.

GIGABYTE Unveils Next-Generation Gaming Peripherals with AORUS K10 INFINITY Keyboard and M10 INFINITY Mouse at COMPUTEX 2026

At the center of the launch is the AORUS K10 INFINITY gaming keyboard, engineered for more precise and flexible control. Built with tactical magnetic switches, it supports 0.1 mm trigger-point adjustment, multi-stage trigger settings, custom macros, an 8000 Hz polling rate, and a 100-million-time keystroke lifespan. A variable tilt system with 6, 8, and 13-degree options further enhances comfort for different play styles. These capabilities reflect the growing demand for more personalized actuation control and faster response in premium gaming keyboards.

The AORUS K10 INFINITY also expands the keyboard experience with a built-in 3.1-inch full-color, 311 PPI retina-grade OLED touchscreen for instant access to profiles, trigger settings, lighting, audio, and performance functions. Its best usage is the built-in Combat Power feature. This allows users to monitor Actions Per Minute (APM), key mileage, precision, and error count in real time, turning the keyboard into an active interface for gameplay adjustment and self-analysis.

Complementing the keyboard, the AORUS M10 INFINITY gaming mouse combines optical switches, up to 8K polling rate, providing responsive gameplay with even lower latency based on the latest mouse input. The mouse also features a hybrid structure: an excimer-coated shell to provide extraordinary skin-friendly touching, and an aluminum-magnesium alloy base for refined tactile feel, durability, and glide consistency.

To complete the experience, the K10 and M10 can be fully operated by the GiMATE Web Edition, as a software-free, browser-based one-stop center that offers controls, monitoring, and lighting customization for a more seamless and portable user experience. Both the AORUS K10 INFINITY and M10 INFINITY will also be available in ICE white editions, giving gamers more options for personalized setup aesthetics.

Visitors can experience the full AORUS gaming peripheral lineup at COMPUTEX 2026 at the GIGABYTE Consumer Booth, 4F, Booth No. M0520. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/COMPUTEX_2026_GIGABYTE_Consumer_ww_peripherals

SOURCE GIGABYTE