Guidehouse's Britt Harter and Cara Klansek Win WashingtonExec Pinnacle Awards

 Harter named Climate Change Executive of the Year;
Klansek recognized as Healthcare Executive of the Year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Britt Harter and Cara Klansek, both partners with the firm, have been named 2023 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Award winners. The award recognizes exceptional leadership in achieving critical corporate successes and performance milestones.

Harter, recognized as Climate Change Executive of the Year, leads Sustainability consulting for Guidehouse in North America. Klansek, named Healthcare Executive of the Year, is a recognized public health strategist with a vision to change the way services are developed and delivered to measurably improve the health of our nation.

"Congratulations to Britt and Cara for these outstanding and well-deserved achievements," said Scott McIntyre, CEO at Guidehouse. "With their exceptional insights, passion for taking on critical world challenges, and vision for doing so, Cara and Britt are paving the way in their respective segments – delivering growth and value to Guidehouse, our clients, and communities across the country."

Harter specializes in helping organizations accelerate their sustainability journey, with a focus on strategy through implementation. Under Harter's leadership, Guidehouse has greatly expanded delivery of mission-critical climate and net-zero solutions across federal agencies and commercial clients. He has been instrumental in standing up several industry platform initiatives where leading companies are working together on advancing their decarbonization and sustainability journeys, including the Fashion Pact and Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition. 

At Guidehouse, Klansek leads multidisciplinary teams serving clients across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Health Resources & Services Administration. This includes supporting CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention efforts to prevent overdose, violence, and adverse childhood experiences. Klansek was also recently recognized with the FORUM 2023 Leading for IMPACT, Women in Leadership Award.

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility, and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into commercial markets and digital and managed services.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

