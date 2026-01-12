LambdaTest Rebrands to TestMu AI, the World's First Agentic Quality Engineering Platform for Fully Autonomous Testing

Introducing Vibe Testing for the Age of Infinite Code: As Agentic AI transforms software development, TestMu AI introduces autonomous agents to ensure quality keeps pace with infinite code, powering 1.5+ billion tests annually across 18,000+ enterprises.

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, the AI-native, agentic quality engineering platform, today announced its rebrand to TestMu AI, marking a bold step forward in its evolution from a cloud testing platform to the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform.

The leadership team behind TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), marking the next chapter in Agentic AI Quality Engineering.

The transformation addresses a critical inflection point in software development: as AI generates code at unprecedented rates, traditional testing creates a bottleneck. Quality Engineering teams need intelligent systems that can reason about change, observe failures, and adapt continuously.

As TestMu AI, the organization is expanding its platform to support the next generation of software builders, including 'vibe coders.' Their AI agents allow developers to 'vibe test' and move at the speed of thought, and ensure that vibe-coded apps are not only of high quality but are also reliable when they come in front of customers.

This shift reflects the company's average 110% year-on-year growth over the last 2 years. To date, the platform has executed billions of tests for 18,000+ enterprise customers, including Microsoft, OpenAI, NVIDIA, Vimeo, Dunlem across 90+ countries.

Founded in 2018, LambdaTest rapidly became one of the most trusted names in cloud-based test orchestration and execution. They built a scalable, high-performance test cloud that removed flakiness, improved developer feedback loops, and drastically accelerated release velocity.

In 2022, the company began a deep transformation, moving deep into agentic AI across its products and workflows to empower autonomous, intelligent quality engineering at scale. Today, TestMu AI's AI-Agentic unified platform powers end-to-end quality engineering for over 2.8 million developers and testers worldwide, helping teams ship faster and build with confidence.

"AI is fundamentally changing how software is built and shipped," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest). "Development cycles that once took weeks now take hours. But speed without quality is chaos. We recognized that testing needed to evolve from brittle, high-maintenance automations to intelligent context-driven agents that understand change and act on it autonomously. We have evolved from an execution cloud into an active, intelligent partner in the software testing lifecycle. With billions of tests running on our platform, we are now delivering experiences where human ingenuity and machine intelligence combine to make quality engineering effortlessly powerful."

TestMu AI has rearchitected its platform to be AI-native, deploying autonomous AI Agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality with minimal manual intervention. The platform now delivers:

Autonomous AI Agents for Testing : Plan, author, and evolve end-to-end tests using company-wide context or simple natural language prompts. Users can now test every layer of the database, API, UI, performance, and more.

: Plan, author, and evolve end-to-end tests using company-wide context or simple natural language prompts. Users can now test every layer of the database, API, UI, performance, and more. Agentic AI Test Cloud: A scalable and unified test execution cloud to run any type of test at any scale, including visual regression, accessibility, API, and performance testing, web and mobile, to custom enterprise environments.

The name 'TestMu' was adopted directly from its community. Since 2022, the TestMu Conference has served as the industry's primary forum for advancements in AI and quality engineering.

By adopting this name, the company is signaling that the community is the core of the organization, infusing the spirit of that open, collaborative conference into the platform itself.

"Our community recognized the spirit of TestMu long before this announcement," Khan added. "TestMu represents a thriving community, a shared craft, and the future of quality engineering."

The company was recently recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools report and in The Forrester Wave™: Autonomous Testing Platforms 2025 report.

"Our journey has mirrored the evolution of software testing itself," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing, TestMu AI. "We began by building the 'Perfect Cloud for the Cloud Era,' solving pain points related to scalable infrastructure, and helped start the industry's one of the earliest conversations around AI in testing through the TestMu Conference. Today, we are entering a new phase, where agentic AI enables autonomous, end-to-end quality engineering. TestMu AI represents this shift: a forward-looking identity built for an AI-native future, while staying deeply rooted in our ecosystem, our community, and our relentless commitment to quality."

Looking ahead, TestMu AI's roadmap includes fully autonomous AI agents, agent-to-agent testing, evaluation of AI systems by AI agents, and deep integration with codebases and developer workflows, positioning quality engineering as a continuously learning, self-governing layer of modern software development.

For more information, visit: https://www.testmu.ai

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859182/TestMu_AI_Leadership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859181/TestMu_AI_Formerly_LambdaTest_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest)