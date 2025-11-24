Paperpal crosses 3 million users, strengthening global footprint as a trusted AI academic writing and research assistant

DOVER, Del., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paperpal, the AI writing and research assistant by Cactus Communications (CACTUS), surpasses three million users worldwide, marking a major milestone in its mission to empower students and researchers to write with clarity, precision, and integrity.

Paperpal's rapid growth reflects its strong adoption in the academic community amid the rising need for reliable AI tools. The platform has tripled its user base in the past 18 months driven by its commitment to ethical AI that brings out the best in every user. With its deep understanding of academic writing, it has a proven ability to help users communicate research with confidence, while preserving their authentic voice.

Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Communications, said, "As academia embraces AI, the focus remains on solutions that amplify human expertise. Crossing the three-million-user mark is more than a milestone for Paperpal; it is a testament to the growing trust in our vision to empower every academic with ethical, high-impact AI that advances scholarly communication."

Nishchay Shah, Group CTO and EVP, Products & AI, Cactus Communications, added, "Researchers want more than generic AI; they seek intelligent, reliable partners that understand their academic journey. That's what we offer. From polishing manuscripts and checking submission readiness to helping researchers find their scientific voice, Paperpal brings everything together in one intuitive platform. This milestone is not just about scale but about earning the trust of academics who see Paperpal as essential to their research journey."

Paperpal encourages responsible authorship, supporting academics at every stage of research and writing. Its technology powers submission workflows for leading publishers, ensuring consistent quality, integrity, and efficiency. Students also rely on Paperpal to strengthen writing skills, improve clarity, and gain confidence in coursework and theses. With grammar checking, paraphrasing, plagiarism detection, AI summarization, and more, Paperpal helps users save time and focus on their research.

Academics consistently highlight Paperpal's ease of use, comprehensive features, and accurate discipline-aware suggestions as top reasons for using the platform. Many say it helps them "think and write confidently without compromising quality" and "refine writing and grammar without losing their unique style."

Paperpal has earned the trust of students, researchers, and institutions worldwide. It continues to grow as a platform that helps academics improve writing quality, communicate their science clearly, and overcome barriers to publication success.

For more details, please contact: Nidhi Amin

Cactus Communications

[email protected]

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722622/Paperpal_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cactus Communications