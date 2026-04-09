APIA, Samoa, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, reported that crude oil perpetual futures volume on its TradFi platform surged over 300% week-over-week, as the US-Iran ceasefire announcement triggered the largest single-day oil price swing since the 1991 Gulf War.

Phemex TradFi Crude Oil Trading Surges 300% as Ceasefire Volatility Sparks Record Demand

Phemex TradFi offers WTI (XTI) and Brent crude oil (XBR) perpetual futures settled in USDT, available 24/7 with no expiry dates, enabling traders to react to geopolitical events regardless of traditional market hours. Weekly crude oil trading volume on Phemex TradFi exceeded $300 million, with the asset's share of total TradFi volume quadrupling from approximately 3% to 12% during the crisis week. On April 7, daily crude oil volume hit an all-time high of $85 million — a 4.6x spike — as WTI plunged over 15% within hours of the ceasefire news. More than 8,000 unique traders participated in oil contracts over the past week, with single-day active users surpassing 2,000 for the first time.

"Crude oil has gone from a niche offering to one of our fastest-growing asset classes virtually overnight," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "When WTI dropped $12 after hours on the ceasefire announcement, traditional commodity exchanges were closed. Our traders didn't have to wait, they were already positioned and capturing the move in real time."

As cross-asset volatility becomes increasingly driven by real-time geopolitical developments, the demand for continuous market access is expected to grow. Phemex TradFi's recent surge in crude oil trading highlights a broader shift toward always-on trading infrastructure, where traditional assets are accessed through crypto-native systems. Phemex will continue expanding its TradFi offering, enabling traders to respond to global events with greater speed, flexibility, and precision across asset classes.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

SOURCE Phemex