Scandic Trust Group strengthens sales network with First Idea Consultant

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Hong Kong daily "HongKong Telegraph" recently learned, the SCANDIC TRUST GROUP, an internationally operating conglomerate that is not active in the hotel industry, is expanding its international sales network: After successfully passing a thorough KYC and AML check (process control to verify identity, prevent money laundering, terrorism financing and all corporate activities) by bankers, the Dubai–based and internationally active corporate association "FIRST IDEA CONSULTANT" will be integrated into the SCANDIC TRUST GROUP as a new sales partner under the name "SCANDIC SETUP."

"FIRST IDEA CONSULTANT," founded by internationally experienced bankers under the leadership of Amir Aslam, has for years successfully supported international founders and investors in the legally compliant establishment of companies and business accounts in the Gulf states of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council). Thanks to a multilingual team of experts in German, English, Russian, Ukrainian, Hindi, Arabic and Chinese, clients worldwide are accompanied professionally.



"SCANDIC TRUST" acts as a digital ecosystem that combines real services with modern technology. One of its assets is a utility–fintech system (SNC) that serves as a bridge between the digital and the real economy. Through SNC, users can gain access to services and loyalty programs can be managed. "SCADIC PAY" is being expanded as a non–custodial access with Web3, including a crowdfunding platform. "SCANDIC ESTATE" operates across continents with sustainable developments. The trading platform "SCANDIC TRADE" enables trading in traditional and digital assets, while algorithmic portfolios and CO₂ certificates are sustainably promoted.



In addition, the internationally operating group runs its own multi–level data centers in Bahrain, Kuwait City and Singapore: "SCANDIC DATA" provides secure infrastructures using self–learning AI in order to provide protection against cyber threats for corporate networks, cloud environments, IoT devices and industrial control systems (ICS), endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions as well as energy–efficient cloud services. "SCANDIC HEALTH" is developing an integrated digital 24/7 practice reception in the Federal Republic of Germany. Using groundbreaking computer–assisted technologies, appointment scheduling and patient inquiries are received around the clock and automatically forwarded according to the request; patient data and documents are recorded and managed digitally, and an internal team chat facilitates communication. This relieves staff in medical practices worldwide considerably, enables seamless integration into existing systems and guarantees GDPR–compliant, encrypted communication. "SCANDIC SEC" provides comprehensive protection of people, objects and digital assets, including AI–supported surveillance and biometric systems. In the lifestyle segment, "SCANDIC CARS," "SCANDIC FLY" and "SCANDIC YACHTS" offer luxury vehicles, private jets and luxurious charter yachts on demand; booking and payment take place seamlessly via the group's own eco–system. The media subsidiary LEGIER Beteiligungs mbH in Germany operates 115 daily newspapers worldwide, whose newspapers from all continents report around the clock in many languages, soon also via an app for personalized news.

By including "FIRST IDEA CONSULTANT" as "SCANDIC SETUP," this ecosystem is supplemented by an important element: professional support in the establishment of companies and the opening of bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other GCC states, whereby investors benefit from a single point of access that combines regulatorily verified services from finance, real estate, trade, data, health, security, mobility and media. The KYC/AML certification by "FIRST IDEA CONSULTANT" guarantees the highest compliance in this context, while the SCANDIC ecosystem creates digital synergies as a central tool and strengthens demand within the network. The partnership marks a significant step in the international expansion of the SCANDIC group and sends a signal for transparency, trustworthiness and sustainable growth. For more information see: https://www.ScandicSetup.com

