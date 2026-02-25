SINEXCEL Recognized as BloombergNEF Tier 1 Power Inverter Manufacturer for Q1 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) is proud to announce its recognition as a Tier 1 Power Inverter Manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for Q1 2026, underscoring its consistent delivery of reliable inverter solutions and the deep trust it has earned from international customers and financial institutions through proven project execution.

The BloombergNEF's Tier 1 list is widely regarded as a key benchmark for assessing competitiveness in the global renewable energy market. By prioritizing "Global Bankability"—specifically the ability to secure non-recourse financing and the strength of independent branding—BNEF ensures a high standard of credibility for developers, manufacturers, and investors.

Technological Innovation: From C&I to Utility-Scale

SINEXCEL continuously drives product innovation and engineering breakthroughs to meet complex grid and market demands.

For C&I and microgrid applications, the Sirius 135K is purpose-built to navigate challenging interconnection requirements, harsh operating environments, and ROI pressures — delivering global compatibility, strong scenario adaptability, and long-term lifecycle value.

At the utility scale, the flagship StellaOn 1250K/1575K PCS is engineered to optimize project economics, safety compliance, and grid integration complexity. With a focus on lifecycle efficiency and adaptability across diverse environmental, load, and grid conditions, it enables stable, high-performance operation in demanding large-scale deployments.

These advanced solutions lay a solid foundation for energy storage systems to effectively participate in multi-scenario applications and complex power trading markets worldwide.

Global Expansion and Proven Delivery

SINEXCEL's storage solutions are certified in over 40 countries and deployed across more than 60 markets and 5,000 projects, with 17GW of installed capacity worldwide. The company operates 10 global service centers across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, supported by a 30-minute rapid response and seven-day parts delivery commitment.

Successful deployments in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Romania further validate the company's global execution capability and product reliability, providing strong support for its Tier 1 recognition.

Moving forward, SINEXCEL will continue to leverage its innovative power electronics to deliver highly bankable solutions, working alongside global partners to accelerate the zero-carbon energy transition.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

