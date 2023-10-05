Stoneweg U.S., LLC Strengthens Presence in Savannah with Newest Land Acquisition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to the fast-growing Savannah metro region, Stoneweg U.S., LLC ("Stoneweg US") is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of the Mosaic Pooler development site. Situated within the Mosaic Town Center mixed-use master development, the approximately 12-acre parcel is conveniently located just 15 minutes away from downtown Savannah. The site marks the firm's second significant acquisition in the region, highlighting its intent to address increased demand for housing in the Savannah market.

Mosaic Pooler development site proposed conceptual design.
The $5.5 billion Hyundai Electric Vehicle Metaplant currently under construction is projected to introduce 8,100 jobs within a 30-minute drive.  Companies such as Joon Georgia, Ecoplastic Corporation, and Komar Apparel have committed to generating another 4,000 jobs in the Savannah MSA.

The Pooler submarket has continued its upward trajectory, driven by the allure of coastal living, the increasing feasibility of remote work, and robust economic pillars like tourism, education, manufacturing, and the Port of Savannah.

In keeping with the firm's commitment to sustainable development, initial plans for the project will incorporate ESG initiatives to maximize efficiency and minimize carbon emissions while providing vital workforce housing to the area.

Ethan Ariav, responsible for Land Acquisitions at Stoneweg US, stated, "The Mosaic Pooler development site is a strategic acquisition that reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for quality attainable housing in this flourishing community, while also contributing to the city's dynamic growth story. Our decision to expand our presence in Savannah underscores our confidence in its economic prospects and market demand for sustainable development."

With two pivotal acquisitions achieved in Savannah, Stoneweg US looks ahead with enthusiasm and a clear vision for sustainable and impactful growth in the region. Ariav further stated, "We look forward to creating a welcoming and modern multifamily housing community that enhances the local landscape and provides a comfortable living experience for our future residents."

Specific details on the development plans for the Mosaic Pooler site will be disclosed in the upcoming months.

About Stoneweg U.S., LLC: Located in downtown St. Petersburg, FL, Stoneweg US has a portfolio valuation of $2.1 Billion comprised of ~12,000 units. The firm leads the industry in optimizing assets through ESG considerations, climate resilience, and value-add strategies, investing in and developing sustainable communities to deliver healthy returns and elevate resident experiences. For more information, please visit: www.stoneweg.us. please visit www.stoneweg.us

