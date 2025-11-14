Strutt Marks Milestone with 'Strutt Day,' Giving Media First Look at ev¹ Ahead of CES 2026 Premiere

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strutt, the ambitious young startup redefining personal mobility, hosted Strutt Day - an exclusive technology showcase where press and key partners heard the founding story, explored the technology behind the company's breakthroughs, and experienced the first hands-on demo of the STRUTT ev¹. The event marks a pivotal milestone for the company, giving industry voices a tangible preview ahead of the product's official unveiling at CES 2026.

Strutt Day was designed to showcase not just the technology but the people and vision behind the brand. Attendees had the opportunity to meet Tony Hong, Founder & CEO, who shared Strutt's origin story and the mission to create personal mobility solutions that are intuitive, safe, and human-centered. Barney Mason, Head of Design, presented the company's design philosophy, emphasizing "Quiet Empowerment"- creating technology that disappears into daily life while giving users confidence, independence, and joy.

"We started Strutt because we saw a gap between incredible technology and the real problems people face every day," said Tony Hong, Founder & CEO. "Strutt Day isn't just about our product; it's about showing the world how thoughtful design and intelligent technologies can transform lives."

The STRUTT ev¹ is a smart personal vehicle built around two core innovations:

evSense system: a 360° sensing and decision-making system combining LiDAR, cameras, ultrasonic, and ToF sensors for safe, real-world navigation.

Quad-Drive System: a four-wheel active drive architecture designed for smooth, controlled movement across indoor and outdoor spaces.

Attendees experienced the ev¹ firsthand, testing its capabilities in real-world scenarios and seeing how it addresses key challenges in personal mobility: complexity, stigma, and outdated technology. The vehicle's development was guided by extensive user research, ensuring that every design choice - from armrest adjustability to joystick placement - supports independence, confidence, and dignity.

"We've spent years understanding the lived experiences of mobility users," said Barney Mason, Head of Design. "Every detail of the ev¹, from chassis to interface, is shaped by people, not just technology. Our goal is to make movement feel natural, empowering, and joyful."

Strutt Day also celebrated early industry recognition. The ev¹ has already earned the only 2025 Red Dot: Luminary for design excellence, and received the 2026 CES Best of Innovation award for Vehicle Technology & Advanced Mobility category.

As a pre-launch milestone, Strutt Day demonstrates the company's ability to blend cutting-edge robotics with human-centered design, creating products that solve real problems while preparing the brand for its CES 2026 debut. The event underscores Strutt's growing role in the mobility market and sets the stage for a high-profile introduction of the ev¹ to a global audience.

"Personal mobility isn't just about transportation; it's about confidence, independence, and joy," added Tony Hong. "Strutt Day gives the world a glimpse of the future we're building, one that will officially arrive at CES 2026."

Incorporated in Singapore, Strutt is a leading mobility technology company bringing together world-leading experts in advanced sensing, autonomous robotics, and intelligent product design. Backed by renowned investors including Matter Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures, Strutt combines people-centered research with innovative R&D-manufacturing methodologies to create the smartest, safest, and most user-friendly personal mobility solutions.

