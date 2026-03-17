Thunes Brings Stablecoin Payouts to 11,500 Banks via Swift Connectivity, Bridging Traditional Finance and Digital Assets

In a breakthrough for global money movement, banks can now deliver instant payments to stablecoin wallets with their existing Swift connectivity, using Thunes' Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today unveils a major breakthrough in cross-border payments by offering its Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution to banks globally through their existing Swift connectivity. This innovation unlocks a new era of interoperability, enabling the 11,500 institutions on the Swift network to send real-time payments to more than 500 million stablecoin wallets worldwide, with zero additional integration.

With this milestone, Thunes acts as a bridge between the fiat and the digital assets ecosystem, combining the security and trust of Swift's industry-wide infrastructure with the agility of Thunes' Direct Global Network and the speed and transparency of blockchain-based stablecoins.

Thunes' Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution, launched in October 2025, supports USDC and USDT, empowering banks and financial institutions and their customers to send instant, 24/7 cross-border payments in over 140 countries, directly to stablecoin wallets. A salary payout, a family remittance, or a business transfer can now move instantly from a bank account to a stablecoin wallet, giving recipients immediate access to funds, 24/7, with greater stability and protection from local currency volatility.

The launch extends Thunes' series of innovations connecting financial institutions to its Direct Global Network through their secure Swift connectivity, following its successful rollout of Pay-to-Bank and Pay-to-Wallet solutions. By embedding stablecoin rails alongside fiat infrastructure, Thunes continues to set the global standard for real-time, borderless payments, in ways that meet customer demand.

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO at Thunes, said, "This is a defining moment for cross-border payments. By combining Swift's secure and resilient global banking infrastructure with Thunes' payout solutions, we're unlocking a new era of global money movement. Banks can now move value instantly across any rail - fiat or stablecoin - within a trusted, compliant network, using their existing Swift connection. Thunes is powering borderless, digital-first payments and advancing our vision to connect the next billion users to the global economy."

Thunes' Pay-to-Wallets solution is underpinned by Thunes' SmartX Treasury System for seamless fiat-to-stablecoin liquidity and its Fortress Compliance Platform for end-to-end security and traceability.

Elie Bertha, Chief Product Officer at Thunes, added: "Through a single Swift message, any bank can now deliver instant payouts to all key destinations including wallets, banks and stablecoin wallets around the world, without complexity or integration barriers. It's interoperability at its best, connecting banks, wallets, and digital currencies through one simple connection. This is set to follow stablecoin's transition from innovation to mass adoption at scale, matching high customer demand and solving real life challenges faced by millions of individuals or businesses worldwide due to currency volatility and a growing need for faster payments and access to hard currencies."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 140 countries and more than 90 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 12 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 220 different payment methods. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

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SOURCE Thunes