Volta Labs and Watchmaker Genomics Partner to Introduce Callisto™ Complete Kit for DNA EF Library Prep at AGBT 2026

BOSTON and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting 2026 in Orlando, FL, Volta Labs, a leader in next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation automation, today announced the launch of the Callisto™ Complete Kit for DNA EF Library Prep. The new solution pairs Watchmaker Genomics' best-in-class NGS sample preparation chemistry with Volta's digital fluidics automation to deliver a fully automated, PCR-free whole genome sequencing (WGS) library preparation workflow.

Callisto Complete Kit for DNA EF Library Prep (Powered by Watchmaker)

As whole genome sequencing continues to expand across clinical research and translational settings, PCR-free workflows are increasingly preferred to minimize amplification bias, reduce sequencing artifacts, and enable more uniform genome coverage, particularly in GC-rich regions. However, executing PCR-free library preparation demands precision and reproducibility, making automation critical for labs seeking consistent results without increasing staffing burden. By eliminating manual liquid handling and reducing operator variability, the Callisto™ Complete Kit enables laboratories to generate reproducible, high-quality libraries while freeing technical staff to focus on higher-value work.

"We designed Callisto to make sequencing sample preparation simpler and more accessible," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO of Volta Labs. "With the Callisto™ Complete Kit for DNA EF Library Prep, powered by Watchmaker chemistry, labs can run PCR-free whole genome sequencing workflows in a push-button format, delivering consistent, high-quality results in a practical mid-throughput range."

"PCR-free whole genome sequencing demands both high-performance chemistry and workflow precision," said Trey Foskett, CEO of Watchmaker Genomics. "For clinical and translational laboratories that require push-button solutions with dependable performance but do not operate at a high-throughput scale, the Callisto™ Complete Kit offers a simple and streamlined path to implementing PCR-free WGS with confidence."

To mark the launch, Volta Labs and Watchmaker Genomics will host a joint in suite presentation at AGBT 2026 on February 24 at 8:30 a.m. in the Fulton Suite, where attendees can learn more about the Callisto™ Complete Kit for DNA EF Library Prep, see the automated PCR-free WGS workflow in action, and hear directly from both teams.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is pioneering a new future of sequencing sample preparation by combining digital fluidics, modular workflows, and full walk-away automation in a single platform. Callisto™ enables high-quality, reproducible NGS library preparation for whole-genome, targeted, and custom applications. Volta Labs is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Watchmaker Genomics

Watchmaker Genomics is a life sciences company focused on developing high-performance tools that empower genomic research and clinical applications. Leveraging expertise in protein engineering and next-generation sequencing, Watchmaker delivers precision reagents and platforms that enable superior accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in molecular analysis. The company is dedicated to advancing breakthrough technologies to support innovations in cancer detection, epigenetics, and liquid biopsy applications.

Media Contacts

Volta Labs

Nicole Ellis Ovadia

Director of Strategic Marketing

[email protected]

Watchmaker Genomics

Jen Pavlica

Associate Director, Product Marketing

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918037/Volta_Labs.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611556/VoVolta_Labs_Logo.jpg