Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese county stages white porcelain exhibition in Geneva

BEIJING, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When over 30 jade-like and lifelike white porcelain artworks were exhibited in Palais des Nations in Geneva recently, their exquisiteness in glaze, texture and shaping well interpreted the essence of oriental beauty.

On Feb. 24, the Geneva leg of southeast China county Dehua-initiated international white porcelain touring exhibition was held in Palais des Nations, home to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Photo taken on Feb. 24 shows Fang Junqin, Party Chief of Dehua County in southeast China's Fujian Province introducing Dehua white porcelain exhibits to foreigners in Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

As a county famed for production of the "Blanc de Chine" or China's iconic white porcelain, Dehua, whose export markets of porcelains cover 190-plus countries and regions, is seeking to bolster presence in Europe.

Sitting on exhibition stands in Palais des Nations, the 30-plus Dehua white porcelain exhibits including eye-catching porcelain bottles and sculptures caught attention of UN officials, foreign diplomats and experts from Chinese and Swiss business and cultural circles.

During a symposium on global governance and high-quality enterprise development held also in Geneva on Feb. 24, another promotion activity was held by Dehua to explore the resonance between different cultures and circles.

Nearly 50 Chinese and Swiss guests gathered there during the event and participated in discussions about the emerging opportunities in the international drive of Dehua's porcelain industry.

About a millennium ago, Dehua white porcelains were named "Blanc de Chine" when they entered Europe and nowadays, the Geneva exhibition is expected to bring "Blanc de Chine" to a broader stage in the world, said Fang Junqin, Party Chief of Dehua County in Fujian Province, southeast China.

Via broader branding effort, cultural "going global" and intellectual property protection, Dehua is now integrating more deeply into global value chain, added Fang.

On basis of local porcelain industrial cluster's 76 billion yuan annual output value at present, the county is advancing a 5-year high-quality development plan to elevate local porcelain output value to 100 billion yuan by 2027.

During the promotion activity, the "Blanc de Chine • Porcelain from Dehua" Switzerland promotion center was inaugurated, marking an important step for the Chinese county to explore the European market.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349647.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road