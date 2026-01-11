Yaber Expands into Smart Cleaning Category with Launch of Two Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a globally recognized home tech brand, today announced its expansion into the smart cleaning category. As part of its broader brand development strategy, Yaber continues to evolve its multi-category portfolio under a unified brand architecture that includes its established entertainment line, Yaber Projector, and its newly introduced home appliance line, Yaber Home.

The company revealed plans to launch its first smart cleaning product line under Yaber Home in Q1 2026, introducing two cordless vacuum cleaners and marking a key step in Yaber's expansion into diversified smart home scenarios beyond home entertainment.

The upcoming lineup will include the L10 Entry-Level Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and the P20 High-Value Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. With clearly differentiated positioning, the two models are designed to address a wide range of household cleaning needs—from lightweight daily maintenance to high-frequency family use—reflecting Yaber's strategic move into everyday living environments.

According to Yaber, the L10 emphasizes lightweight design and ease of use, targeting first-time cordless vacuum users and consumers seeking a simple, reliable cleaning solution. The P20, positioned around strong value, is engineered to balance performance, battery life, and practical functionality, meeting the needs of families that prioritize efficiency and affordability. Together, the two products form the foundation of the Yaber Home smart cleaning portfolio.

Since its founding, Yaber has built strong global brand recognition through Yaber Projector, delivering cost-effective and dependable entertainment projectors to users in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Building on its experience in product design, technology integration, and user-centric development, Yaber is now extending its capabilities into high-frequency home appliance categories through Yaber Home, with a focus on practical innovation and everyday usability.

Yaber stated that the launch of its smart cleaning line represents an important milestone in the brand's long-term growth. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue expanding both Yaber Projector and Yaber Home around core household use cases, accelerating its evolution into a multi-category, full-scenario smart living brand.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber pioneered the entertainment projector category and has since delivered immersive audiovisual experiences to users in over 120 countries and regions worldwide. Under its unified brand structure, Yaber operates across multiple product categories, including Yaber Projector for home entertainment and Yaber Home for smart household appliances. Committed to innovation, performance, and user-centric design, Yaber has received multiple international accolades, including the Red Dot Award, IDEA Award, VGP Award, and CES Innovation Award. Today, Yaber continues to expand its product ecosystem to enhance everyday living through smart technology.

