Yaber Joins IFA 2024 with a Bang: K3 Series Premier Projector Garners 11 Media Awards

BERLIN, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable achievement, the Yaber K3 Series projector has won 11 prestigious "Best of IFA 2024" and "Most Innovative" awards from major media outlets during IFA, including Trusted Reviews, SlashGear, Android Police, House Digest, Gadgety Awards, Geek Spin, CGMagazine, Android Headlines, TechRadar, Phandroid, and The Shortcut. The news about the K3 series continues to spread across the media landscape, further cementing Yaber's position as a pioneer in entertainment projectors.

Yaber K3/K3 Pro at IFA Berlin 2024

Yaber made a powerful entrance at IFA 2024, capturing the attention of the global tech community with its innovative K3 series projectors. As noted by House Digest, "The Yaber K3/K3 Pro is also a step above other projectors thanks to its CoolSwift cooling technology. A U-shaped heat sink and high-performance cooling chips prevent the device from overheating." With breakthroughs in clarity, brightness, and color performance, combined with Yaber's core technologies, the K3 series has won praise from major technology media. Trusted Reviews stated, "If the complaint about home cinema projection is that the sound has never really matched the images, then the Yaber K3 Pro could be one of the first to properly solve it."

Notably, the exceptional sound quality of the K3 series also garnered attention. As CGMagazine observed, "Yaber has focused on sound quality in the Yaber K3 series, partnering with JBL to integrate dual 15W stereo speakers that support Dolby Audio. The K3 Pro takes this a step further by including a subwoofer, addressing the common issue of weak bass in projector audio systems. During the brief demo at the event, the sound quality was indeed impressive, with the projector and subwoofer combination delivering audio that far exceeded what is typically expected from devices of this kind."

TechRadar further highlighted the audio prowess and stated it the coolest projector at IFA, "The Yaber K3 Pro has 30W of JBL-made stereo speaker power in the projector unit already, which is no slouch, but adding the subwoofer takes things to a whole new level. It's no substitute for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but this is the only projector sound system I've heard so far that I wouldn't be tempted to add any other speakers to."

