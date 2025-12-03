Zayed National Museum is open to the public in Abu Dhabi

The national museum of the United Arab Emirates tells the story of the land and its people, and stands as a tribute to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's Founding Father.

The museum's opening marks the culmination of an unprecedented cultural year for the UAE with the openings of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and the reopening of Al Ain Museum.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the centrepiece of Saadiyat Cultural District, opened to the public today.

Zayed National Museum (PRNewsfoto/Zayed National Museum) Zayed National Museum interior (PRNewsfoto/Zayed National Museum) Magan Boat (PRNewsfoto/Zayed National Museum)

Zayed National Museum offers visitors a journey through the history of the UAE, from the earliest evidence of human habitation to the civilisations that shaped its culture and identity. The museum serves as a cultural bridge connecting the seven emirates, emphasising their deep shared history and heritage. The museum reflects how the story of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is deeply intertwined with that of the UAE, presenting his life as a lens through which to explore the values and aspirations that underpin the nation.

Zayed National Museum showcases a collection of more than 1,500 objects within its six permanent galleries, combining archaeological artefacts, historic objects, audiovisual and sensory experiences, as well as contemporary installations and authentic reconstructions. Starting from the museum's 600-metre outdoor gallery, Al Masar Garden, the visitor journey continues through galleries dedicated to Sheikh Zayed's life, the UAE's natural landscapes, and the history of human habitation on this land, featuring archaeological discoveries spanning 300,000 years. Together, they reveal how geography, innovation, exchange and faith shaped Emirati identity.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "As the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, Zayed National Museum tells the unfolding story of the land and its people. It demonstrates the unifying power of our history and our culture, providing a space where citizens, residents and visitors can see themselves reflected in the story of our people and our land. Bridging past, present and future, it will help shape how we understand the UAE's evolving cultural narrative. As a world-class centre for research and learning, it will inspire and equip the next generation of Emirati curators, historians and conservators, enabling our nation to further contribute to knowledge production and global cultural discourse."

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum's opening marks a new chapter for the nation's legacy and the culmination of an unprecedented cultural year for the UAE, with the openings of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District and the reopening of Al Ain Museum in Al Ain Region.

Deep Roots and Everlasting Legacy: a month-long opening programme

To mark this milestone opening, Zayed National Museum welcomes the public to experience a programme of performances, workshops and cultural activities running until 31 December under the theme 'Deep Roots and Everlasting Legacy'. The museum's indoor and outdoor spaces will be activated with diverse experiences that honour the UAE's heritage and celebrate its culture. The programme brings together music, dance and storytelling to connect audiences of all ages to the nation's history and heritage.

Highlights include traditional Razfa and Naashat dances; an immersive Gahwa experience designed with Bait Al Gahwa, accompanied by poetry, Taghrooda music, Nahma seafaring chants and the Nadba mountain call; poetry performances; and musical recitals. Hands-on workshops will explore traditional crafts and arts inspired by the museum narrative and collections, and museum tours will be available. Workshops and tours require advance booking.

The museum's retail shop, Al Nagwa Boutique, offers a curated selection of gifts and souvenirs inspired by the museum's themes and collections. Food and beverage options include the museum's signature dining destination, Erth Restaurant, as well as Al Ghaf Cafe and the Garden Cafes.

Zayed National Museum entry tickets and annual memberships are available at zayednationalmuseum.ae .

For further media information

Download images here

Arabic language media: Mohammed Al Daqqaq | [email protected] | +971 50 7037115

English language media: Dernagh O'Leary | [email protected] | +971 547878226

VISITOR INFORMATION

Zayed National Museum | Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi

zayednationalmuseum.ae

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram | znmuae - X | znmuae - Facebook | znmuae - YouTube | znmuae - LinkedIn | znmuae

Opening Hours:

Open Daily 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Last Entry 1 hour before closing

Ticketing:

Tickets are available to purchase from zayednationalmuseum.ae

General admission:

Adults - AED 70

Children (under 18) - free of charge

Senior Citizens – free of charge

Students & teachers – AED 35

Memberships are available in three categories:

Individual – for those seeking a deeper connection with the UAE's heritage and the flexibility to explore independently or with a companion for AED 210

– for those seeking a deeper connection with the UAE's heritage and the flexibility to explore independently or with a companion for AED 210 Teacher – for educators who wish to enrich classroom learning through museum resources, workshops and professional development opportunities for AED 150

– for educators who wish to enrich classroom learning through museum resources, workshops and professional development opportunities for AED 150 Student – for students who want to engage with exhibitions, events and educational programmes for AED 150

Public Programme:

At Zayed National Museum, our programmes are designed to bring families, friends, individuals and the community together through meaningful cultural experiences. They provide opportunities to connect, spark curiosity and celebrate the rich history and culture of the United Arab Emirates.

Open to everyone, from cultural explorers to first-time visitors, the museum's public programmes offer enriching and creative ways to learn, share and engage.

Our programme calendar includes workshops, tours, talks, conferences, musical and theatrical performances, cultural engagement and community events. Each programme invites visitors to explore the nation's history and culture in inspiring and interactive ways.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837851/Zayed_National_Museum.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837843/Zayed_National_Museum_interior.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837844/Magan_Boat.jpg

SOURCE Zayed National Museum