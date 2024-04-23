135th Canton Fair Showcases Exquisite Willow Craftsmanship, Merging Oriental Charm with Natural Aesthetics

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to bring traditional Chinese handicrafts closer to global consumers, the 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") has launched a dedicated section for Weaving, Rattan and Iron Products during its second phase. This initiative presents an array of high-quality products that embody the spirit of craftsmanship, showcasing the cultural essence and natural aesthetics inherent in willow crafts.

Linshu Qinglang Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., representing the willow weaving culture from Linshu China, brings to the Fair a long history of this traditional craft, listed as national intangible heritage. The company is committed to preserving and promoting this art form through continuous innovation, resulting in a diverse range of willow products. Among these are home storage baskets made from natural Qi willow, handwoven to achieve eco-friendliness, durability, and style. A highlight is the willow fabric tote basket, which gained attention at Milan Fashion Week for its avant-garde design that merges Eastern charm with international trends. Please visit https://goo.su/uSQPNt for more information.

Cao County Dawang Arts And Crafts Co., Ltd.'s remarkable presence at the fair showcases their innovative fusion of iron art with willow weaving techniques. Their featured product, the Livingroom Rattan Weave Console Table with Iron Foot, not only has a contracted design but also boasts breathability, strong load-bearing capacity, and stability. Its compartmentalized design aligns with international consumer trends for neat and organized storage solutions. Detailed information has been gathered at https://goo.su/sVdRj.

Linyi Luxiang Handicraft Co., Ltd., leveraging its geographical advantage in Qi Willow's hometown, has also made significant strides in product innovation by developing thousands of varieties of colorful willow crafts. Their showcased Willow Lanterns are handcrafted in various sizes, featuring hollow-out designs that lend them an elegant and delicate appearance suitable for different decorative needs in homes, gardens, and public spaces. For more information, please visit https://goo.su/6nBZs.

These collections not only highlight oriental elegance but also demonstrate how traditional crafts can meet contemporary aesthetic standards while emphasizing sustainability. The 135th Canton Fair invites global buyers to explore these premium sections further as it continues to showcase quality selections that reflect both tradition and modernity. Please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

SOURCE Canton Fair