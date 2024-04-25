Pioneering Bathroom Trends: 135th Canton Fair Attracts Industry Leaders

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 135th edition of the China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair"), numerous enterprises have come together to present exhibits and innovations of Sanitary&Bathroom Equipment sector. This event marks a significant shift towards environmentally friendly, health-beneficial, and quality-focused bathroom experiences to meet the evolving demands of consumers worldwide.

The fair's second phase spotlights the transformative consumer trends in bathroom equipment by featuring diverse developments from leading industry players. Guangdong Huayi Plumbing Fittings Industry Co., Ltd., known for its commitment to green energy-saving principles, showcases its latest advancements including smart faucets and microbubble faucets that promise enhanced cleaning capabilities while conserving water and energy. Their smart faucets depends more on touchless intelligent sensing and voice control, providing a more convenient and hygienic user experience. More information can be found at https://goo.su/SAu68xC.

In line with consumer health consciousness, Guangzhou Sunrans Sanitary Ware Co.,Ltd., focuses on creating a home SPA wellness experience with cutting-edge outdoor thermostatic swimming pools, SPA bathtubs, sauna infrared rooms, and outdoor surfing massage tubs. The ergonomic design combined with a multi-nozzle surfing massage system, offers effective relief from fatigue while ensuring clean water through an intelligent infinite water circulation filtration system. Please visit https://goo.su/pBXNkP for more information.

The demand for bathroom products extends beyond health and environmental friendliness to include the overall quality, design, and structural organization, meeting the ideal expectations consumers have for their bathroom areas. Zhejiang TONA Home Co., Ltd., leading the way in the bathroom industry, has seized this trend by innovating and introducing two new products, Combo and Liner, featuring its signature edge banding technology and skin-friendly materials, displayed at the Fair. Their bathroom cabinets, equipped with a novel edge banding technology and an all-in-one structure with bullhorn pull doors, present a refined look and enhanced coherence. The "3+6" specialized storage design, integrated basin for skin comfort, and a multifunctional wooden mirror together provide a superior bathroom experience that is soft to the touch, efficiently removes fog, and simplifies storage.

The 135th Canton Fair not only serves as a platform for showcasing groundbreaking products, but also reflects changing consumer preferences towards more sustainable lifestyle choices across various industries. Please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 for more information.

SOURCE Canton Fair