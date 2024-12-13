15 YEARS OLD STUDENTS FROM JOHOR BAGS MOST INNOVATIVE AWARD IN SAMSUNG SOLVE FOR TOMORROW 2024

Green Tech Innovations Take Center Stage in STEM Competition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Terralnnovators from Johor, made up of three 15-year-old students, has been crowned the winner of the sixth edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2024 (SFT), after beating four finalist teams.

In partnership with Universiti Malaya, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow program, themed Start with Can, empowers young students aged 13 to 15 to tackle pressing local issues through innovative solutions that drive positive change in their communities. By applying the knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), students are encouraged to think critically and creatively. The four-month-long competition received an overwhelming response across Malaysia, totaling 115 teams and more than 300 students participating, striving to deliver the most innovative solutions.

Elaine Soh, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Malaysia Electronics, praised the participating teams, stating "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow isn't just a STEM competition, it's a catalyst for innovation. We are impressed by these young minds who are using their STEM skills to tackle real-world challenges. Their dedication to creating a sustainable future aligns with our mission to drive positive change. We also want to congratulate the winning teams – these students represent the future, demonstrating the right mindset to drive the changes we aspire to see in our society today."

The SFT 2024 competition concluded on 7 December in Kuala Lumpur with a thrilling finale, where all teams enthusiastically presented their STEM prototypes in hopes of winning the first prize. The finalists competed for Samsung prizes, and the following teams victoriously emerged with their outstanding projects:

First Prize:

Accessible Recycling – Eco Pulse by Team Terralnnovators from SMK Sultan Ismail

Eco Pulse is an AI-driven image recognition app designed to streamline the recycling process. Powered by advanced data science and algorithms, it estimates the value and weight of recyclable items with precision. They received Samsung products worth up to RM28,000.

Second Prize:

Animal Conservation – Elephant-Friendly Farm Alarm System by Team A Miso Soup from Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School

Equipped with motion sensors with Arduino or Raspberry Pi, the Elephant-Friendly Farm Alarm System is able to detect nearby elephants or trespassers, protecting the endangered Borneo Pygmy Elephants. They received Samsung products worth up to RM24,000.

Third Prize:

Environmental Protection – Bioethanol from Cassava Roots by Team Eagle Young Innovators from St. John's Institution Kuala Lumpur

Bioethanol derived from cassava roots offers an eco-friendly alternative to conventional cleaning, agriculture, and medical products, promoting a healthier environment and improved human care. They received Samsung products worth up to RM19,000.

Fourth Prize:

Renewable Energy – Piezoelectric Tiles by Team The Visionaries from Vision Secondary School Tawau

Piezoelectric Tiles harness piezoelectricity to generate clean energy from the kinetic energy of moving vehicles. They were awarded RM6,000 worth up to Samsung products.

Fifth Prize:

Waste Reduction – Biodegradable Membrane by Team Renew Shield from SMK Sungai Tapang

The biodegradable membrane is made from eco-friendly kitchen ingredients and natural wax, designed to reduce waste and promote sustainability. They received Samsung products worth up to RM3,000.

The SFT competition has been an integral part of Samsung Malaysia Electronics' commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of leaders in STEM fields.

Universiti Malaya's involvement as a partner has been instrumental in nurturing and guiding these young talents. Together, Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Universiti Malaya continue to inspire and empower the future talents of Malaysia.

For more information about Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/2024/

