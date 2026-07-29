16 Years as a Global Financial Brand: Plotio Reinforces Local Commitment Through Its ESG Vision

TAIPEI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Plotio celebrates 16 years as a global financial brand, the company continues to strengthen its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) vision by integrating sustainability and community support into its long-term development strategy. With an expanding international presence, Plotio remains committed to creating meaningful value beyond business operations by contributing to environmental protection, social wellbeing and responsible corporate practices.

Through continuous investment in ESG initiatives, Plotio aims to demonstrate that corporate growth and social responsibility can progress together. The company continues to uphold its role as a professional financial education and market information provider, while actively supporting the communities in which it operates.

Strengthening Environmental Commitment Through Sustainable Practices

Environmental responsibility remains a key pillar of Plotio's ESG framework. The company's sustainability efforts have received external recognition through its recent achievement of the Outstanding ESG Enterprise Award, highlighting its commitment to responsible operations and sustainable development.

Further strengthening its environmental commitment, Plotio has officially become a General Member of the Business Environment Council (BEC). Through collaboration with a professional environmental organisation, Plotio continues to support initiatives focused on low-carbon development and responsible environmental practices.

These achievements reflect Plotio's belief that long-term corporate success should be built on responsible resource management and continuous improvement. By incorporating sustainability principles into its operations, the company aims to contribute positively to broader environmental goals while maintaining strong corporate governance standards.

Supporting Communities Through Social Responsibility Initiatives

Beyond environmental efforts, Plotio continues to place strong emphasis on social responsibility and community engagement. The company actively supported World No Tobacco Day, encouraging public awareness of healthier, smoke-free lifestyles and demonstrating its commitment to promoting positive social wellbeing.

At the local level, the Plotio Volunteer Team continues to participate in community initiatives, including elderly care visits, donation programmes and other charitable activities designed to provide practical support to those in need. Through these ongoing efforts, Plotio aims to strengthen connections within communities and encourage greater social inclusion.

The company's continued dedication to community contribution has also earned recognition through the Caring Company honour, reflecting its long-term commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

Building a Sustainable Future Together

Looking ahead, Plotio will continue expanding its ESG initiatives across its global markets, focusing on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and sound governance practices.

The company believes that sustainable development is closely connected with the prosperity of the communities it serves. By providing accessible financial education resources and market information tools, including its APP, Plotio supports users in accessing relevant information for learning purposes, while all decisions remain independently made based on individual understanding and personal needs.

Through integrity, responsibility and a long-term vision, Plotio remains committed to creating sustainable value and building a stronger future together with its global communities.

SOURCE Plotio