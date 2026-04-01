From red carpet to avant-garde, 1664 's Global Brand Ambassador, Robert Pattinson invites the world to examine Good Taste

's Global Brand Ambassador, Robert Pattinson invites the world to examine New global research from 1664 reveals 83% believe they have good taste, yet only 31% agree on what it actually means - revealing a cultural contradiction at the heart of modern taste.

reveals believe they have good taste, yet only agree on what it actually means - revealing a cultural contradiction at the heart of modern taste. Robert Pattinson brings this modern taste debate to life in a cinematic Paris-set film, taking on three contrasting characters

LONDON, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good taste is one of the most personal and most publicly debated concepts of our time.

New global research from premium French beer brand 1664 reveals a defining contradiction at the heart of modern culture: while a majority believe they have good taste, very few agree on what it actually means.

1664 and Robert Pattinson Turn Good Taste Into the Cultural Debate of the Moment

1664 and Robert Pattinson are turning that cultural tension into a bold statement - Robert embodies the paradox of modern taste in a cinematic short film that explores identity, individuality and the confidence to stand by your own point of view.

From red carpets to independent cinema, Robert Pattinson has long navigated the space between mainstream and avant-garde, making him a natural ambassador for a platform built around the subjectivity and self-expression of Good Taste.

White Paper: A Question of Good Taste

1664's research paper 'A Question of Good Taste', conducted across Asia, Europe and North America, suggests that while people feel strongly about their own taste, there is little agreement on what "good taste" actually means - highlighting a growing cultural tension around identity and self-expression.

83% say they have good taste

say they have good taste 87% say good taste reflects who they are

say good taste reflects who they are Yet only 31% agree on what it actually means

At the same time, the paper reveals a growing hesitation around sharing opinions publicly. With the rise of online debate and "cancel culture", many feel expressing their views can be risky — despite 77% believing society would be better if people were open and honest about what they think.

From music and fashion to art and interiors, taste has become one of the most visible expressions of who we are and that's where the tension lives. Rather than resolve the debate, 1664 invites the world to own every perspective of Good Taste.

Robert Pattinson In Three Acts

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Brady Corbet - director of the Oscar-winning epic The Brutalist (Golden Globe and BAFTA award for Best Director), as well as Vox Lux and The Childhood of a Leader -, the short film sees Robert Pattinson take on three sharply contrasting personas:

A modern minimalist character

An avant-garde artist

An eccentric older 'dandy'

Each is utterly convinced they represent the pinnacle of good taste.

As their worlds collide inside a Parisian apartment building, opinions clash - on music, art, interiors and aesthetics. But amid the debate, one shared truth quietly emerges: 1664 is Unquestionably Good Taste.

Set in Paris, home to the brand's iconic French identity, the film blends cinema with subtle humour and cultural debate - placing Robert at the heart of a wider conversation about individuality and expression.

The film premieres globally on 1 April 2026.

Robert Pattinson says: "What really drew me to 1664 was the refreshing, strong sense of style and humour. I enjoyed playing characters with completely different identities and points of view, each convinced they're right. Taste is such a personal thing - everyone thinks they've cracked it. The fun of the film is watching that certainty unravel and explore how subjective Good Taste really is."

"We're delighted to have explored how Good Taste is one of culture's most debated concepts with Robert Pattinson. What interested us in this process was not whether people agree, but how strongly they hold their own perspective," says Seva Nikolaev, Global Vice-President for Premium Brands at Carlsberg, "1664 isn't here to define taste, but to celebrate the confidence to stand by it. Good taste doesn't need consensus — it demands conviction."

The film and research were unveiled and celebrated with members of the global creative communities of fashion, art, design and culture in London at an exclusive event.

Link to visual assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JdmpKWnHX4L6v819uvmsUriF6VFuGtfb?usp=sharing

About 1664 Blanc

Blue in bottle and iconic in flavour. 1664 Blanc is a light and refreshing premium bière française with a hint of citrus and a delicate touch of spice. Perfect for moments with friends. To find out more, please visit @1664blanc.

*The 1664 Global research combines 16 in-depth interviews with large-scale quantitative survey data across 7 markets [Canada, Germany, Denmark, Vietnam, China, Ukraine, UK].

SOURCE 1664