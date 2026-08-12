More than 1,000 booths showcase next-generation printing, packaging and signage solutions from Malaysian and international companies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th International Printing, Paper, Packaging Machinery Exhibition (IPMEX Malaysia 2026) officially opened today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), officiated by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong, Member of Parliament for Ayer Hitam and President of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA). The four-day exhibition brings the printing, packaging, labelling, signage and textile-printing industries together around automation, sustainability and new commercial opportunities.

16th IPMEX Malaysia 2026 Opens, Advancing Smart and Sustainable Printing Across ASEAN

Organised by Kaizer Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd under the theme "Print Package Possibility", IPMEX Malaysia 2026 runs from 12 to 15 August 2026. The exhibition is endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) and 15 industry associations.

Malaysia's printing, packaging, signage and textile industries are essential to our commercial and export ecosystem. We must support SMEs in adopting practical automation, AI-driven inspection, energy-efficient equipment and more sustainable materials, while continuing to upskill our workforce. Platforms such as IPMEX and Sign Malaysia connect local businesses with global technology and partnerships, helping them raise productivity, meet international standards and strengthen Malaysia's competitiveness in regional supply chains," said YB Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong.

Occupying 12,530 square metres, the 16th edition features 214 exhibiting companies, comprising 90 international companies and 124 Malaysian companies. Participants represent China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Malaysia, while the organiser expects 13,389 trade visitors across the four days. The scale reflects IPMEX's continued development as a regional sourcing and technology platform for printers, converters, brand owners, sign makers, equipment distributors and buyers.

"IPMEX Malaysia 2026 is designed to move beyond a static machinery showcase. By bringing commercial printing, smart packaging, label production and visual signage into one sourcing environment, we aim to help regional businesses adopt automation, AI-enabled inspection, digital workflows and lower-waste production," said Ms. Belle Yam, Managing Director of Kaizer Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd.

IPMEX Malaysia 2026 is co-located with Sign Malaysia Exhibition, themed "LED Light Up the City", and features zones for Label & Flexible Packaging and Textile Print. Together, the platforms connect industrial print, paper and packaging machinery with signage, digital displays, advertising media and print applications. This integrated format enables visitors to source across the value chain, from raw print media and automated finishing systems to packaging, labels and illuminated signage.

Technology highlights include high-speed digital and variable-data printing, smart label production, flexible and corrugated packaging, pre-press and post-press systems, UV-LED printing, direct-to-garment and direct-to-film solutions, automated visual inspection, interactive displays and more sustainable inks and materials. Featured brands and technology providers include Epson, HP, Mimaki, Konica Minolta, Ricoh, Kodak, Mutoh, Pulisi and Malaysian manufacturer STH Wire.

Business-matching, live demonstrations and networking programmes will run throughout the exhibition, helping Malaysian companies evaluate new production technologies, identify distribution partners and connect with regional and international buyers. The event also supports the industry's shift toward shorter production runs, personalised packaging, energy-efficient equipment and more circular manufacturing practices.

As IPMEX enters its 16th edition, the exhibition reinforces Malaysia's role as an ASEAN gateway for printing, packaging and visual communication technologies, while creating a platform for cross-border sourcing, technology adoption and partnerships. IPMEX Malaysia 2026 continues at MITEC until 15 August 2026.

About IPMEX Malaysia

IPMEX Malaysia is an established biennial business-to-business trade exhibition serving the printing, paper, packaging machinery, labelling, publishing and connected visual communication industries. Organised by Kaizer Exhibitions & Conferences Sdn Bhd, the exhibition has evolved over 16 editions from an industrial printing machinery show into an integrated regional platform covering digital printing, smart labels, flexible packaging, textile printing, signage and sustainable production technologies. IPMEX connects manufacturers, technology providers, printers, converters, brand owners, distributors and trade buyers through live demonstrations, business matching and cross-border networking.

Website: https://kaizer.com.my/ipmex-malaysia/

SOURCE IPMEX Malaysia