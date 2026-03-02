17 Years of PT SMI: Strengthening Transformation as a DFI and a Catalyst for National Development

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI") celebrate its 17th anniversary on February 26, 2026. In nearly two decades, PT SMI has continued to strengthen its role as a Special Mission Vehicle (SMV) under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia while also transforming into a Development Finance Institution (DFI). As a moment of reflection, PT SMI held its 17th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the Dhanapala Building, Ministry of Finance. The event was also combined by a joint iftar as a gesture of gratitude for the company's journey and contributions to national development. The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Juda Agung, as well as officials within the Ministry of Finance, the management and commissioners of PT SMI, and strategic stakeholders.

(From left to right) President Commissioner of PT SMI, Andin Hadiyanto, President Director of PT SMI, Reynaldi Hermansjah, Deputy Minister of Finance, Juda Agung, and Director General of State Assets of the Ministry of Finance, Rionald Silaban celebrate PT SMI's 17th anniversary

The momentum of the celebration, which took place in a spirit of togetherness, also reaffirmed PT SMI's commitment to continue strengthening its strategic role in supporting the national development agenda, sustainably and evenly across Indonesia. Carrying the theme "Delivering Impact, Driving Sustainability," PT SMI hopes to continue igniting the spirit of transformation in supporting the acceleration of national development that is impactful, inclusive, and sustainable.

The President Director of PT SMI, Reynaldi Hermansjah, stated that the 17-year milestone reflects the Company's consistency and resilience in supporting the national development agenda. "This milestone is not just a commemoration of age but a reflection of dedication, learning, and commitment that continues to be strengthened to deliver real impact for national development. During its 17-year journey, PT SMI has played a role as a catalyst for development, a strategic partner to local governments, and a driver of a sustainable development financing ecosystem. On this 17th Anniversary celebration, we have chosen the theme 'Delivering Impact, Driving Sustainability' as a reflection of our commitment to ensuring that every role and contribution made can provide meaningful and long-term benefits for the Indonesia," said Reynaldi.

Over its 17 years of operation, PT SMI has disbursed financing amounting to Rp274.96 trillion with a total project value financed reaching Rp1,183 trillion. These figures are not just statistics, but a reflection of real involvement in the socio-economic life of the Indonesian people. The financial contributions made by PT SMI demonstrate a tangible impact on the national economic structure.

In aggregate, PT SMI's financing is estimated to contribute Rp1,160 trillion. When calculated in the context of labor, this commitment has created jobs for 10.9 million people in various fields, from construction to project operations. Those values indicate that PT SMI's role is aligned with efforts to drive national economic growth.

On the same occasion, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Juda Agung, also delivered a special message and direction to PT SMI. "Impact cannot be abstract. We hope that PT SMI's financing in the future must have a sharper impact framework. Don't be easily satisfied just because the project is completed or the money has been disbursed, but the most important thing is what changes have been produced and how it impacts the community and their quality of life," said Juda.

Furthermore, Juda also hopes that PT SMI will utilize blended finance for funding sustainable and social projects. Juda appreciates PT SMI's green financing portfolio, which has reached Rp36.5 trillion by the end of 2025. However, Juda also reminded that the Company should not compromise in maintaining good corporate governance. The Deputy Minister of Finance hopes that PT SMI always adheres firmly to the principles of good governance and maintains integrity in every aspect of its business and operations.

Entering its 17th year, PT SMI reaffirms its commitment to continue demonstrating growth and tangible contributions in carrying out its mandate, as reflected in the various multiplier effects felt by the community. This 17-year milestone is an important moment for PT SMI to take further steps as a resilient, adaptive, and cross-generational national development institution.

About PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI")

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI") established on February 26, 2009, is a State-Owned Enterprise under the coordination of the Ministry of Finance in the form of a Non-Bank Financial Institution (LKBB). PT SMI plays a role and has a mandate as an agent of sustainable development. PT SMI has 3 business pillars, namely Commercial Financing, Public Financing, and Consulting and Project Development Services.

PT SMI has various functions and unique products/features to support the acceleration of infrastructure development that not only serves as infrastructure financing but also as an enabler through the implementation of the Government and Business Entity Cooperation (KPBU) scheme, which involves various financial institutions, both private and multilateral. PT SMI actively supports the implementation of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and encourages the acceleration of infrastructure development in the regions through regional loan products.

SOURCE PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero)