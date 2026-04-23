Attended by Finance Minister Purbaya, PT SMI Holds Symposium to Accelerate Sustainable Development

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the increasing complexity of development challenges and the need to accelerate national economic growth, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI") reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for sustainable development through the organization of the PT SMI Symposium 2026, held in conjunction with the SMI Environmental and Social Safeguards (ESS) Awards. The event, held at Ayana Midplaza, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, forms part of the series commemorating PT SMI's 17th anniversary. Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, was in attendance and delivered strategic insights on the importance of strengthening development financing and multi-stakeholder collaboration to drive sustainable national economic growth.

Indonesia’s Minister of Finance, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, at the PT SMI Symposium 2026, reaffirming commitment to sustainable and inclusive development

"Amid global uncertainty, we must ensure that the real sector continues to grow and that liquidity in the financial system remains well maintained. The Government will continue to promote faster and higher-quality economic growth while maintaining fiscal discipline. At the same time, the Government cannot finance all development needs on its own. Therefore, the state budget must act as a catalyst, particularly for projects with high multiplier effects. In this context, collaboration with institutions such as PT SMI is crucial in strengthening development financing and accelerating inclusive and sustainable economic growth," said Purbaya.

Carrying the theme "Accelerating Economic Growth through Infrastructure Development," the forum brought together government officials, academics, business players, and development partners to formulate policy directions, strengthen cross-sector collaboration, and promote innovative and sustainable infrastructure financing.

The symposium featured two main subtopics: "Why Infrastructure is Key to Economic Growth?" and "Regional Infrastructure Financing in Supporting Equitable Economic Growth." Prominent figures in economics and development shared their insights, including Darmin Nasution, Bambang Brodjonegoro, Didik J. Rachbini, Danang Parikesit, Suminto, Arief Anshory Yusuf, Raksaka Mahi, as well as Director of Public Financing and Project Development of PT SMI, Faaris Pranawa.

The President Director of PT SMI, Reynaldi Hermansjah, emphasized that future development challenges require a paradigm shift from merely financing projects to creating measurable impact. "Going forward, infrastructure development is not only about the scale of financing, but also about how such financing can generate tangible economic, social, and environmental impact. PT SMI remains committed to strengthening its role as a Development Finance Institution (DFI), serving as an enabler in fostering a collaborative and sustainable development ecosystem," said Reynaldi.

Over the past 17 years, PT SMI has committed financing amounting to IDR 275 trillion, with a total project value reaching IDR 1,183 trillion. This support has contributed to the creation of 10.9 million jobs and approximately 0.5% of Indonesia's GDP. With financing distributed across all regions of Indonesia, PT SMI believes that investment in quality infrastructure plays a crucial role in reducing regional disparities and improving economic efficiency. This is further supported by research-based financing generated through the SMI Institute.

On the same day, PT SMI also held the ESS Awards as a form of recognition for best practices in implementing environmental and social principles among its debtors. In addition to providing appreciation, the awards aim to strengthen the implementation standards of Environmental and Social Safeguards (ESS) and encourage broader adoption of sustainable business practices across sectors.

The ESS Awards assessment was conducted through a comprehensive approach combining both compliance and performance aspects. Compliance aspects include the fulfillment of Corrective Action Plans (CAP) and periodic reporting obligations, while performance aspects evaluate timeliness, quality of on-site implementation, financing quality, and exposure to negative publicity. To ensure objectivity and depth, the evaluation process applied both quantitative and qualitative methods, including panel discussions.

From PT SMI's entire debtor portfolio, this year's awards were granted to 10 entities demonstrating outstanding and consistent performance in ESS implementation:

PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia

PT PLN (Persero)

PT Jasamarga Kunciran Cengkareng

PT Medco Cahaya Geothermal

PT Air Bersih Jakarta

PT Jasamarga Manado Bitung

Southeast Sulawesi Provincial Government

PT Krakatau Tirta Industri

PT Dumai Tirta Persada

PT Adhi Jalintim Riau

"ESS Awards represent our appreciation for debtors who have demonstrated strong commitment to environmental and social principles. Through this recognition, PT SMI aims to encourage wider adoption of sustainable business practices across sectors. This initiative also reinforces that sustainability is not merely a principle, but an operational standard integrated into every financing activity, reflecting the Company's active role in ensuring impactful and sustainable development," Reynaldi concluded.

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About PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI")

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) ("PT SMI"), established on February 26, 2009, is a State-Owned Enterprise under the coordination of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia, operating as a Non-Bank Financial Institution. PT SMI acts as a sustainable development agent and has three business pillars: Commercial Financing, Public Financing, and Advisory & Project Development.

PT SMI has various functions and unique product/features to support the acceleration of infrastructure development, not only as a financing institution but also as an enabler through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) schemes involving various private and multilateral financial institutions. PT SMI actively supports PPP implementation and encourages the acceleration of regional infrastructure development through subnational loan products.

SOURCE PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero)