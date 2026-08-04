1exchange Joins Canton to Leverage Privacy-Enabled Blockchain Infrastructure for RWA Tokenization

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1exchange, a leading regulated real-world asset (RWA) exchange for listing and trading RWA tokens, today announced that it has been approved as a validator on Canton, the only privacy-enabled public blockchain network purpose-built for capital markets. 1exchange will utilize the network's privacy-preserving, interoperable blockchain infrastructure to support its future tokenization, listing and trading of real-world assets (RWA) with enhanced privacy and security.

As regulated institutional RWA markets continue to evolve, financial institutions increasingly require infrastructure that supports efficient transactions while meeting complex confidentiality, compliance and information-sharing requirements. Canton addresses these needs through its selective disclosure capabilities, enabling participants to share transaction data only with relevant and authorized parties while maintaining interoperability across the network. This provides a foundation for financial institutions to participate in connected RWA markets without compromising the controls expected in modern capital markets.

As a MAS-regulated Recognized Market Operator (RMO), 1exchange provides a regulated marketplace for the tokenization, listing, and secondary trading of real-world assets. By integrating with Canton, 1exchange enhances its tokenization capabilities with privacy-preserving infrastructure purpose-built for institutional assets, enabling issuers to better protect commercially sensitive information, including investor identities, ownership records, and transaction data throughout the asset lifecycle.

1exchange also aims to leverage Canton's compliance and regulatory controls, including transfer restrictions and investor eligibility requirements, directly into its tokenization process, helping streamline the issuance of regulated digital assets while supporting institutional governance standards.

"The future of tokenization will be defined not only by the assets brought on-chain, but also by the quality of the market infrastructure supporting them," said Sheena Lim, CEO of 1exchange. "Canton aligns closely with the needs of institutional capital markets. Through this integration, we look forward to exploring new opportunities for tokenized asset issuance and trading while continuing to build a regulated and trusted marketplace for tokenized securities."

"We're seeing a growing number of regulated institutions integrate tokenized assets into their existing workflows. These participants need the speed, liquidity, and composability of on-chain markets without compromising confidentiality, governance, or regulatory oversight," said Yuval Rooz, CEO of Digital Asset and co-founder of Canton. "By joining Canton, 1exchange helps expand our presence in Asia and meet the growing regional demand for secure, interoperable digital asset infrastructures."

Joining Canton places 1exchange alongside a growing ecosystem of leading global financial institutions and market infrastructure providers, collectively advancing the next generation of regulated digital capital markets.

About 1exchange

1exchange, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading exchange for Real-World Assets (RWA) security tokens and private listings, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Offering full-stack on-chain infrastructure, the platform enables issuers to list enterprise-grade RWAs, while enabling investors to trade modern digital assets in a regulated secondary market, unlocking global liquidity.

Visit www.1x.exchange for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Canton

Canton is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. With participation from leading global financial institutions and network governance independently facilitated by the Canton Foundation, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this article is provided strictly for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or financial products listed or traded on 1exchange ("1X").

Investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Readers should carefully consider their investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance, and should conduct their own independent research. Where appropriate, readers are encouraged to seek advice from a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SOURCE 1exchange ("1X")