2.2GWh! EVE Energy and EVO Power Sign Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Expansion in Australia

WUHAN, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 29–30, at the All Energy Australia 2025, EVE Energy entered into a strategic partnership with Australian energy company EVO Power. Under the agreement, EVE will supply 2.2GWh of its large-scale energy storage systems—Mr.Big and Mr.Giant—over the next five years, supporting the large-scale deployment of front-of-meter storage solutions in Australia. This collaboration marks another major milestone in the global commercialization of EVE Energy's large-capacity battery technology.

Mr.Big & Mr.Giant: Dual Breakthrough in Technology and Market Access

The partnership focuses on scaling the application of Mr.Big and Mr.Giant systems in Australia, highlighting EVE Energy's leading position in large battery innovation.

Technology Leadership :EVE Energy has pioneered key large battery technologies, being the first to launch and mass-produce the 628Ah Mr.Big energy storage cell. The Mr.Giant system—a simplified, 5MWh DC container solution integrating Mr.Big batteries—was deployed in a 400MWh independent energy storage project in September and has since been shipped to Australia and Europe. EVO Power's initial order has already been delivered, laying a solid foundation for the 2.2GWh cooperation.

:EVE Energy has pioneered key large battery technologies, being the first to launch and mass-produce the 628Ah Mr.Big energy storage cell. The Mr.Giant system—a simplified, 5MWh DC container solution integrating Mr.Big batteries—was deployed in a 400MWh independent energy storage project in September and has since been shipped to Australia and Europe. EVO Power's initial order has already been delivered, laying a solid foundation for the 2.2GWh cooperation. Full Certification: The Mr.Giant system has obtained Australian/New Zealand standards certifications, including AS 3000, AS 3008, and AS 5139, confirming full compliance with technical and safety requirements and enabling its widespread adoption across the region.

Local Support and Global Capability Strengthen Presence in Australia

To better serve the Australian market, EVE Energy is accelerating its local strategy. The company has initiated the establishment of an Australian subsidiary, which will provide comprehensive services—including sales, pre-sales support, and local after-sales partnerships—ensuring timely and efficient technical assistance for customers.

On the global delivery front, EVE Energy's Malaysia production base is set to be fully operational by Q1 2026, further enhancing supply capacity for the Australian market.

As a leading Australian energy firm, EVO Power brings extensive local market expertise and project development experience. This partnership effectively combines both parties' strengths, and as joint projects roll out, EVE Energy and EVO Power will help advance Australia's renewable energy goals and contribute to a cleaner, safer, and more efficient energy system.

SOURCE EVE Energy