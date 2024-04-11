ZHENGZHOU, China, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Zhengguan Media:

As flowers were blooming in spring, Zhengzhou welcomed a grand event of cultural and people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade cooperation. On April 9th, the 2024 ASEAN-China (Henan) Month of People-to-People Exchanges officially kicked off. Guests and friends from ASEAN countries gathered in Zhengzhou, the center of heaven and earth, to jointly write a new chapter in ASEAN-China win-win cooperation.

2024 ASEAN-China (Henan) Month of People-to-People Exchanges begins The ASEAN-China (Henan) Forum on International Communication is held

Cultural and people-to-people exchanges are an ever-lasting spiritual bond between China and ASEAN countries. As a part of the ASEAN-China (Henan) Month of People-to-People Exchanges, ASEAN-China (Henan) Forum on International Communication was held in Zhengzhou on April 9th. H.E. Mr. Jaime A. FlorCruz, Philippine Ambassador to China, along with other foreign guests and domestic media experts, attended the meeting. Guests at the meeting shared views on how to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, how to tell Chinese stories well, and how to push forward in-depth cultural dialogue between Zhengzhou and ASEAN, in spite of cultural differences.

