2024 Blockchain Critical Trend: Unveiling New Financial and Development Opportunities in Southeast Asia

TAIPEI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- None Group, a leading blockchain group, today released its 2024 Blockchain Critical Trend report, providing a comprehensive overview of the blockchain ecosystem in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. The report highlights key trends, regulatory frameworks, and emerging opportunities for businesses, investors, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts.

Southeast Asia Emerges as a Global Financial Hub with Blockchain at the Forefront

Southeast Asia, with its unique financial landscape and over 400 million active internet users, has become a global financial hotspot, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Recognizing this opportunity, None Group has collaborated with strategy partners such as the Taiwan FinTech Association, Bitcoin Addict (Thailand), Coin98 (Vietnam), Coinvestasi (Indonesia), and Malaysia Blockchain Week to bring together 14 industry leaders to share their market insights and unveil exclusive investment opportunities.

To further promote cross-border collaboration between Southeast Asia and Taiwan, None Group will host blockchain trend release events in Vietnam and Taiwan. The Vietnam event will be held on June 5, while the Taiwan event is scheduled for July 10. These events will focus on industry trends and related blockchain topics.

Key Highlights of the 2024 Blockchain Critical Trend

The 2024 Blockchain Critical Trend report unveils the Southeast Asia blockchain landscape, covering various segments and project details. The report highlights three key takeaways:

Focus and Attitudes of Southeast Asian Governments

Expert Insights into the Industry Ecosystem

Cross-Border Collaboration Opportunities and Potential Explosion Points



Read the full 2024 Blockchain Critical Trend (Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines)

About None Group

None Group centers its core competencies on blockchain technology and fintech. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge Web3 technology with Web2 business applications, we enable both enterprises and individuals to benefit from the advancements in new technology, creating novel lifestyle models and financial experiences for global users.

None Group also stands at the forefront of comprehensive market reports and analysis in Southeast Asia, focusing on the blockchain space and committed to providing accurate and insightful data to help businesses and investors understand the complex landscape of emerging technologies in the region. The Group's services include ZONE Wallet, a one-stop Web3 gateway for cryptocurrency beginners, and NONE LAND, the most entertaining and Gen-Z-oriented Web3 new media brand.

