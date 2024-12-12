2024 China Mermaid Open Grand Final and Asian Cup Kick Off Grandly at Atlantis Sanya - First Asian Cup Champion to Be Crowned

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12th and 13th, the 2024 China Mermaid Open Grand Final and Asian Cup commenced grandly at Atlantis Sanya. As the first Asian Cup for mermaid sports, this event marks a significant leap toward greater internationalisation and professionalism in this emerging discipline. It also injects new momentum into the promotion and development of mermaid sports across Asia and globally.

The competition comprises two key events: the 2024 Mermaid Open Grand Final and the first Asian Cup. Over 70 top athletes from countries and regions, including Mainland China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Chinese Taipei, will compete at the Ambassador Lagoon, a professional aquatic venue at Atlantis Sanya. They will vie for the titles of Annual Champion and the first Asian Cup Champion.

Since the launch of the China Mermaid Open by the Water Sports Administration Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the sport has matured significantly through ten open tournaments. A mermaid competition system has taken shape in China, evolving into a prominent water sports discipline both domestically and internationally. Each year, these tournaments not only attract professional athletes but also provide visitors with a spectacular blend of visual and artistic enjoyment.

This event is jointly hosted by the Water Sports Administration Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the China Water Ski, Underwater & Powerboat Federation, the Asian Underwater Federation, and the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports, in collaboration with Fosun Tourism Group. It is organised by the Sanya Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports and Hainan Atlantis Commerce and Tourism Development Co., Ltd., Atlantis Sanya, with support from the Haitang District Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports.

The competition venue for this year's event is once again the iconic Ambassador Lagoon at Atlantis Sanya. With 13,500 tonnes of pure seawater and an 11-metre-deep open-air setting, it offers an exceptional stage for participants to showcase their skills. Spectators can enjoy a breathtaking view of the underwater performances through a massive 16.5-metre-wide, 10-metre-high high-transparency acrylic, allowing for an up-close appreciation of the elegance and allure of mermaid diving.

Fosun Tourism Group CEO Bao Jiangjun remarked: "We are honoured to have Atlantis Sanya host this prestigious international event once again. As a perfect blend of sport and art, mermaid diving injects new vitality into the development of high-quality tourism. Fosun Tourism Group is committed to integrating tourism with sports, culture, and entertainment, creating innovative consumption scenarios for cultural and sports tourism. We hope that hosting this event will enrich Hainan's sports tourism offerings, cater to the demand for high-quality and diverse travel experiences, contribute to the establishment of a National Sports Tourism Demonstration Zone in Hainan, and support the development of an International Tourism Consumption Center."

Heiko Roeder, Managing Director of Atlantis Sanya, stated: "As an international brand, Atlantis is dedicated to delivering extraordinary experiences and lifelong memories to guests worldwide. The elegance of mermaid diving, one of our most popular performances, has remarkable visual appeal. Hosting the mermaid diving competition not only attracts top athletes from around the world but also draws a significant number of tourists, fostering a positive synergy between the event and the tourism industry. This enhances Hainan's reputation and attractiveness as a premier sports tourism destination."

Under the backdrop of Hainan's strategy to integrate sports and tourism, Atlantis Sanya has leveraged its strengths as the host of the Mermaid Open for four consecutive years. This venue has become a crucial stage for global mermaid diving competitions. Over the past four years, Atlantis Sanya has witnessed the rapid growth of mermaid diving, continuously driving the internationalisation and branding of this sport, making it a shining symbol of mermaid diving. Looking ahead, Atlantis Sanya plans to deepen its collaboration with international sports organisations and event agencies, attract more high-quality competitions, and advance Hainan's sports tourism industry toward higher quality and greater efficiency. This initiative aligns with China's national strategies for sports development and public health, contributing to the vision of a strong sporting nation and a healthier society.

SOURCE Fosun