2024 CIA500 Summit Grand Opening in Xiamen, Innovating Thinking for Financial Insurance Team Management

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2024 CIA500 Summit is set to take place from November 13 to 15, 2024, in Xiamen, popularly known as the "Garden by the Sea." This year's conference, themed "Perpetuity & Prosperity," brings together outstanding team leaders from around the world on a collaborative platform dedicated to "We Glorify, Develop, Perfect Together." Participants will explore how their teams and strategies can "Become Bigger, Stronger and More Professional" to achieve sustained excellence in organizational management.

2024 CIA500 Summit Opening Ceremony

"Outstanding insurance practitioners are led by exceptional team leaders. Team leaders are the bedrock of the life insurance industry." In furtherance of promoting the robust development of the global financial insurance profession and fostering the ongoing growth and enhancement of financial insurance practitioners worldwide, Insurance Marketing Group established the CIA500 (Chinese Insurance Agency 500) in 2016. This initiative, conceived subsequent to the establishment of the International Dragon Award (IDA), sets forth a benchmark of excellence for exemplary insurance teams on a global scale.

The inception of the CIA500 accolade underscores the pivotal role of team leaders in the insurance sector, acknowledging their significant contributions and extending exclusive recognition to these leaders and their teams. Based on the idea of guiding the global financial insurance industry to glorify, develop, and perfect together, the CIA500 Executive Committee evaluates teams using three core indicators: unit headcount, elite members ratio, and 13-Month Policy Persistency. The prestigious CIA500 Laurel Crown and Imperial Crown honors help foster a more professional, rational, healthy, and prosperous global financial insurance industry.

CIA500 Honors Propel Positive Organizational Development and Productivity Enhancement

As part of the International Dragon Award (IDA) honor system, the CIA500 Award represents a mid-term goal for outstanding leaders, ultimately guiding them toward the prestigious IDA Hundred-Head Team . To summarize, the CIA500 Honor Awards hold three key significant aspects for insurance companies and team management:

Firstly, setting the bar for outstanding teams. The CIA500 sets the benchmark for outstanding teams, driving them to focus on ambitious goals, enhance operational performance, and set new records, thereby advancing the growth and development of the global financial insurance industry.

Secondly, building a premium team brand. By pursuing CIA500's three core indicators, brings two positive benefits to the team. First, it enhances the team's recruitment appeal, which helps expand the team's organizational capacity. Second, team members feel a sense of pride and honor, which contributes to continuous performance growth and high personnel retention, establishing a high-quality, high-performance, and high-income brand image for their teams.

Last but not least, driving business impact. The prestige bestowed by CIA500 honors will propel the growth and performance of insurance companies and team organizations alike, setting an industry benchmark for excellence.

Since its inception in 2016 in Hangzhou, the CIA500 Summit has dedicated nearly a decade to fostering experience sharing, exchange, and collaboration among members. This initiative empowers team leaders to expand their operational vision and strategy, fostering new thinking in financial insurance team management and guiding the industry towards higher, faster, and healthier development.

