【2024 Global Earth Month】The Nature Conservancy Presents TNC Global Photo Contest Exhibition "NATURE'S CANVAS - Capturing Nature's Symphony"

Experience the Beauty of Nature at the Hong Kong International Airport

HONG KONG, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2024, we are celebrating the 54th Global Earth Day, dedicating this whole month to reflecting on the importance of nature in our lives. It is a time to pause, truly appreciate the incredible beauty of our natural world and acknowledge the urgent need to protect our Earth's precious resources. Let's commit to building a better future.

TNC Global Photo Contest Exhibition “NATURE’S CANVAS – Capturing Nature's Symphony"

During Earth Month, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) will host TNC Global Photo Contest Exhibition, "NATURE'S CANVAS – Capturing Nature's Symphony" from April 8 to 28, 2024, at the Departure Check-in Hall, Level 7, Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport. The exhibition will showcase the winning entries from TNC's 2023 Global Photo Contest. These exceptional photographs celebrate the harmony and magnificence of nature while conveying a message of environmental conservation.

Similar to how artists use a canvas to paint, nature uses the Earth as a canvas forbreathtaking landscapes, intricate ecosystems, and flourishing plants and animals. Through the lenses of talented photographers from around the world, TNC aims to immerse the audience in a symphony of nature, where harmonious scenes are awe-inspiring. These photographs provide insights into the power and challenges faced by our natural world, showcasing close-ups of various species, picturesque seasonal views, and stunning images of marine and terrestrial exploration.

The exhibition invites visitors to experience and connect with the wonders and beauty of nature and aims to raise public awareness and foster concern for environmental protection and nature conservation. Lulu Zhou, Director, Strategic Partnerships (Asia Pacific) and Hong Kong Program Lead at The Nature Conservancy expressed, "These photographs from around the world demonstrate our deep connection to each other and this beautiful planet. A single photograph can capture the boundless beauty of nature while also highlighting the challenges we face. These images ignite our infinite wonder for the natural world and remind us of our responsibility to safeguard the lands and waters that enable future generations to inhabit the world depicted in these captivating photographs and continue to relish the wonders of nature."

This year's contest doubled the number of categories and saw a huge increase in stunning submissions, from a serene coral reef in Guatemala to a pair of tigers caught in the middle of a fight in India. A prestigious panel of judges, including photographers Javier Aznar, Smita Sharma, Morgan Heim, and renowned natural history photographer Frans Lanting, carefully selected the winners. The contest received an overwhelming response, with over 80,000 individual photographers and more than 189,000 entries from 191 countries and territories.

Meg Goldthwaite, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of The Nature Conservancy stated, "Whether you're a scientist collecting data in the field or a photographer capturing the wonder of the natural world, we are all conservationists. Our earth is full of both beauty and danger, power and peril, and these images illustrate how protecting and restoring nature must be a top priority for us all. We each have a part to play in combating the crises of climate change and biodiversity loss."



The 2023 Grand Prize has been awarded to Tibor Litauszki from Hungary for his remarkable underwater photo capturing a newt eating freshly-laid frog's eggs. Additionally, Hong Kong photographer Jeanny Tang has won First Place in the Freshwater category. Her winning photograph, taken at Tai Sang Wai, Yuen Long, showcases a captivating sight of fish-dug holes for spawning, revealed after the pond dried up. This unique and enchanting scene highlights the magnificent and diverse natural beauty found within Hong Kong's urban city, presenting it to the world in all its glory.

Furthermore, the exhibition includes a special "Hong Kong Highlights" section, showcasing entries from Hong Kong photography enthusiasts. The aim is to exhibit the natural beauty of Hong Kong and remind the public to cherish and protect the city's natural landscapes.

Moreover, the exhibition offers a unique experience for visitors to create personalized "Voice Postcards" using the stunning photographs from the competition as postcard images. This creative and interactive feature allows visitors to actively participate and share their concerns about environmental protection and the importance of preserving nature with friends and family. Simply fill in the recipient's address on the postcard, place it in the designated mailbox at the exhibition, and we will assist in its delivery. This simple act enables visitors to spread their love for nature and inspire others to take action to protect our precious Earth.

TNC invites everyone to visit this exhibition with their families and friends to celebrate Earth Month. It's an opportunity to witness the beauty of life through captivating photography, reignite our love for nature and the environment, and make a positive impact on environmental conservation. Together, we can create a world where the symphony of nature continues to resonate for generations to come. Join us in celebrating and protecting the remarkable canvas of nature that surrounds us all.

For more information about TNC Global Photo Contest 2023 and the exhibition, please visit

https://www.tnc.org.hk/en-hk/get-involved/how-to-help/photo-contest/2023-winners/.

TNC Global Photo Contest Exhibition "Nature's Canvas ––Capturing Nature's Symphony" details:

Venue: Departure Check-in Hall, Level 7, Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport

Date: 08 - 28.04.2024

The exhibition showcases:

2023 Grand Prize -Tibor Litauszki, Hungary

Celebrity Judge Cole Sprouse's Choice - Hermis Haridas, United Arab Emirates (@Hermis.haridas)

Oceans 1st Place - Estebane Rezkallah, France (@panchovilaaa)

People & Nature 1st Place - Michael Hegyi, United States (@michaelhegyiphoto)

Plants & Fungi 1st Place - Jose Pereyra Lucena, Argentina (@josepereyralucena)

Freshwater 1st Place - Jeanny Tang, Hong Kong

Lands 1st Place - Alessandro Carboni, Italy (@alessandro_carboni)

Mammals 1st Place - Siddhartha Ghosh, India

Climate 1st Place - Raphael Alves, Brazil (@photoraphaelalves)

Aerials 1st Place - Agnieszka Wieczorek, Poland (@polatinaphotoandtravel)

Insects & Arachnids 1st Place - Benjamin Salb, United States (@bens_small_world)

Underwater Life 1st Place - Russell Laman, United States (@russlaman)

Birds 1st Place - Grzegorz Długosz, Poland (@gdlugosz_photography)

Reptiles & Amphibians 1st Place - Irina Petrova Adamatzky, United Kingdom (@microcosmic_world)

For media photos, please download from the Link

What is "Global Earth Month"?

Earth Month takes place every April and is a global environmental campaign that aims to raise public appreciation of nature and promote green living habits. During Earth Month, leaders, and environmental activists from all over the world join hands to promote sustainable development and climate solutions that can prevent further harm to our planet's natural resources. Throughout Earth Month, TNC hopes to raise awareness of the many benefits of nature brings to people's lives, while actively promoting conservation, sustainable development, and other methods to address climate change, slow biodiversity loss and reduce environmental damage.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in more than 70 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. TNC was awarded the 2019 Lui Che Woo Prize - Prize for Sustainable Development.

To learn more, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk) or follow TNC HK 大自然保護協會 and @tnc_hk

For media enquiry, please contact: Lolita Tam - The Nature Conservancy

Phone： (852) 6692 0868 / Email：[email protected]

