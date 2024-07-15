2024 Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) Investment Promotion Conference | Integrating Opportunities Between Shenzhen and Zhongshan

Guzhen Lighting Fair Delegation to Debut at Informa Markets Shenzhen Joint Exhibition

Integration of Shenzhen and Zhongshan, Synergy in the Industrial Chain

ZHONGSHAN, China, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 3:00 PM on July 5th, the "2024 China Guzhen International Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) Investment Promotion Conference" was held in Conference Room 205 of the Guzhen Town Convention Center. Attending the event were Zhou Jintian, Committee Member and Deputy Mayor of Guzhen Town, representatives from Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd., as well as dozens of lighting industry entrepreneurs and media reporters.

According to reports, the 2024 Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) will make a grand debut at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an District) from December 12-14, 2024! The Guzhen Lighting Fair is dedicated to a comprehensive display of the lighting industry chain, and the Shenzhen Special Exhibition is an extension of the fair, representing an innovation in resource crossover and integration. This dual-city collaboration aims to build a one-stop exhibition and sales platform, assisting high-quality lighting brands in linking with diverse resources such as dining, hotels, furniture, health, and lifestyle, thereby achieving industrial integration and innovative development.

At the press conference, Zhou Jintian, Committee Member and Deputy Mayor of Guzhen Town, stated: "With the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge, the direct distance between Guzhen Town and Bao'an District in Shenzhen is now only about 80 kilometers. The 'one-hour economic circle' will accelerate the maturity of the 'Shenzhen R&D + Zhongshan Manufacturing' model in the lighting industry. This not only attracts high-tech enterprises and talent resources from Shenzhen but also brings innovative momentum to Guzhen's industry. By holding the Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition), we are confident in accelerating the deepening of the collaborative development model of 'Shenzhen Leading + Zhongshan Supporting' and 'Shenzhen R&D + Zhongshan Transformation', thereby enhancing the influence and reputation of Guzhen's 'specialized and versatile' regional brand."

Du Haiyan, Project Director of Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., delivered a speech on the latest developments and highlights of the Informa Markets Shenzhen Joint Exhibition and its subsidiary, the 2024 Shenzhen International Hospitality and Commercial Space Expo (HOTEL&SHOP PLUS). She mentioned that HOTEL&SHOP PLUS has been deeply rooted in the industry for over 30 years, gathering all of Informa Markets' advantageous resources. Through the annual dual exhibitions in Shanghai and Shenzhen, they are expanding into the Greater Bay Area market, filling the gap in professional exhibitions for hotels and commercial spaces in Shenzhen, and fully building and expanding the cross-border ecosystem of hospitality and commercial spaces. The addition of the Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) will reach more industries and circles, deepening the integration and development with various themed exhibitions, helping enterprises and industries move towards broader market prospects.

Lin Huabiao, General Manager of Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd., announced two significant pieces of news on the spot. He stated: "First, the exhibition area for the 31st Guzhen Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) has reached 90% capacity. We will continue to expand the exhibition space, adding a comprehensive Pavilion H to bring more opportunities for exchange and cooperation to the industry. Second, in December this year, we will step out of Guzhen and hold the Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) in Shenzhen, combining the diversification of lifestyle with the multi-dimensionality of commercial experience to create a brand-new exhibition platform."

Subsequently, multiple media reporters actively raised questions and discussed how to leverage the historical opportunity of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge opening to promote the integration, technological innovation, and industrial collaboration of the lighting industry and hospitality and commercial spaces, as well as to enhance exchanges and cooperation between Zhongshan and Shenzhen and promote high-quality economic development.

Innovative Model Showcases the "New Quality Power" of Zhongshan Lighting

The 2024 Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) will be held from December 12-14, 2024, at Hall 2 of the Informa Markets Shenzhen Joint Exhibition. The organizers have selected high-quality enterprises from Zhongshan to form a delegation that will step out of Guzhen and into Shenzhen. The showcased products will include decorative lighting, home lighting, commercial lighting, smart lighting, outdoor lighting, and more, highlighting new styles, superior technology, and cutting-edge concepts. The Guzhen Lighting Fair will create a strong complementary effect with other industry resources at the Informa Markets Shenzhen Joint Exhibition, enabling lighting companies to reach more industries and sectors, integrate cross-border elements, and understand the latest technologies and market trends. This will provide in-depth exchanges and efficient trade for attendees and buyers, bringing the "Zhongshan Guzhen Lighting Power" to the world.

This special exhibition will deeply promote the new collaborative development model of "Shenzhen Leading + Zhongshan Supporting" and "Shenzhen R&D + Zhongshan Transformation." By combining the cutting-edge technology and design essence of Shenzhen with the high-quality products of Guzhen, and leveraging the online and offline sales channels accumulated over years in the industrial cluster base, it will rapidly reach national and even global terminal markets. This will help enterprises achieve widespread brand promotion and in-depth market expansion.

In the coming year, the Guzhen Lighting Fair will also lead a group of lighting companies with overseas ambitions to enter hot markets such as Thailand and Indonesia. They will showcase the latest achievements of China's lighting industry, while learning and drawing from international advanced design concepts and technologies, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the global lighting industry.

Multidimensional Integration, Cross-Industry Empowerment

According to reports, the second Connexion Shenzhen will build on the success of the previous edition, which attracted 100,000 professional visitors, featured 10 exhibition halls, and hosted 80 events and competitions. This year, the exhibition will undergo a comprehensive upgrade in terms of hall layout and industry resources, expanding the exhibition area to 320,000 square meters with 16 halls opening simultaneously. The exhibition will connect themes such as dining, hotels, furniture, health, and lifestyle, creating a deeply vertical and broadly interconnected industry joint exhibition. It will provide a one-stop procurement platform for professionals in the Greater Bay Area and surrounding regions and deeply empower enterprises to cross-industry expand new customer bases and seek business growth.

As part of the Informa Markets Shenzhen Joint Exhibition series, HOTEL&SHOP PLUS and the Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) will share resources, showcasing in Halls 2, 4, 6, and 8. The exhibition will feature a wide range of exhibitors covering building decoration materials, lighting, hotel supplies and linens, smart hotels, commercial robots, creative culture and trendy brands, dining, property management, cleaning equipment and services, and more. It will showcase new business models and trends in the industry chain, bringing better industry resources and new technologies. Some renowned exhibitors include HoGood, AGMO, Youpon, Jiaomu, and Liangmianzhen, helping related industries and enterprises in the Greater Bay Area find new opportunities in the next growth wave.

During the exhibition period, HOTEL&SHOP PLUS will plan more than 10 professional forums and summits, collaborating with industry-leading experts, procurement organizations, multinational companies, well-known brands, and industry media. Carefully curated thematic forums in real estate, hotels, design, and commercial retail will be held, such as the "Rhythm of Light • Craftsmanship in Lighting" series and the China-International Lighting Designers Summit.

Precision Matching with High-Quality Professional Buyers

It is reported that the Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) and HOTEL&SHOP PLUS have jointly accumulated over 1 million high-quality professional buyers, including major purchasers, end-users, and those with significant order demands. To help participating companies achieve order transactions, market expansion, and brand exposure, the organizers have established a comprehensive media matrix, covering online and offline channels. They have partnered with over 400 media outlets, including mainstream media, professional media, lighting online platforms, retail online platforms, word-of-mouth marketing, self-media, and SMS reminders, to ensure efficient and broad-reaching promotion.

At the press conference, it was revealed that companies participating in the Shenzhen Special Exhibition will enjoy a series of exclusive benefits provided by the Guzhen Lighting Fair, such as virtual exhibition tours, pre-exhibition scouting, and matchmaking meetings. Additionally, the organizers plan to invite over 100 high-quality VIP buyers from the hotel and design sectors to visit the exhibition and conduct one-on-one procurement matchmaking with exhibitors. These buyers include prominent names like H World Group (Huazhu Group), Radisson Hotel Group, Magnotel & WeHotel Brands, and Yang Design Group, establishing a fast, precise, and hassle-free interaction bridge for the production and sales chain.

Zhongshan Guzhen Town, renowned as the "Lighting Capital of China," has a solid manufacturing foundation, while Shenzhen is a globally competitive innovation city with strong technological capabilities. The Guzhen Lighting Fair (Shenzhen Special Exhibition) not only further energizes the lighting industry in Zhongshan but also attracts more high-tech enterprises from Shenzhen to collaborate, aiding in the upgrade of the LED lighting industry cluster and creating a new landscape for high-quality development in the Shenzhen-Zhongshan region.

From December 12-14, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an District), an innovative, multidimensional, and comprehensive mega exhibition is set to launch, gathering momentum and leading new trends in the industry.

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair