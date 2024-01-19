2024 Sands China Macao International 10K to be held on 17 March

MACAO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K will take place on 17 March (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a press conference on 18 January to announce the details and registration arrangements for the event. The press conference was attended by Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Dr. Wilfred Wong, President and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of AGAM; Ms. Christine Lam, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee along with other guests.

Sands China Ltd. joining Macao International 10K as an organizer

The Macao International 10K was held for the first time in 2021, with Sands China Ltd. as the title-sponsor in previous years. The 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K will be jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and AGAM, with expenses borne by Sands China Ltd.

Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau, remarked that with the cooperation of the three parties, the Macao International 10K will be even more successful with more distinctive features, thus making the event, which has always been popular among local and overseas long-distance running enthusiasts, become another representative sporting event in the city. The synergistic effect of major sporting events will further promote Macao's sports industry and drive the economic growth of sports tourism and related industries. He also thanked Sands China Ltd. for their support to the local sports industry, AGAM for their efforts in organizing the event, and to government departments and all sectors of society for their support and cooperation which allow event preparations to proceed smoothly.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd., said Sands China is honored to become one of the organizers of the Macao International 10K race this year – playing a crucial role in preparation and promotion of the competition as the company remains committed to supporting Macao's sports development and actively promoting the integration of sports and tourism. As Macao's tourism industry recovered rapidly last year, it is hoped that the Macao International 10K can mark another success for Macao and attract athletes from all over the world, allowing residents and tourists to experience the charm of Macao as a world center of tourism and leisure.

Mr. Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of AGAM, noted that the association eagerly promotes local athletics sport and pays high attention to the organization of the race. Relevant preparations have been started, and it is hoped that the event can be held to perfection for runners to yield fruitful results from their training efforts, and continue the Macao's sporting legacy while also enjoying the enchanting landscape of the city along the course.

Registration to start on 3 and 4 February

Places available for the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K include 7,000 for the 10K and 3,000 for the Fun Run. The Fun Run race will start at 7 a.m. and the 10K at 7:30 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square. The course runs along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and Sai Van Bridge, with the finish located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium.

The event this year will once again open for registration on two separate dates, with the 10K open for registration starting 9 a.m. on 3 February (Saturday) and the Fun Run starting 9 a.m. on 4 February (Sunday). Anyone interested can register through the event's website at http://www.macao10k.com or the 'Macao 10K' mobile app. Places are limited for each category and registration will be closed when all places are filled.

All would-be participants are required to have an online personal account for the 'Macao International 10K' or 'Macao International Marathon', and those without such an account can create a new one immediately. Upon successfully opening an account, participants can log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information and an electronic copy of their identification document for registration. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password can reset their password. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Mobile Banking Macau, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants may collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes to participants at Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion between 13 and 16 March by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Costume Award to elevate event's atmosphere

The popular 'The FUNkiest Costume Award' will be held again this year. This theme of this year's award is 'Magic Run', and is open to participants of both the 10K and the Fun Run to enjoy the race in a fantastic, fun and energetic manner.

Participants may upload a photo of themselves wearing a costume that matches this year's theme of 'Magic Run' with their number bib, from 9 a.m. on 16 March to 9 a.m. on 17 March, to compete for the award. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on race day to be eligible for the award. Ten winners will be selected after the race and will be awarded a prize of hotel accommodation and theme exhibition tickets.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event's official website at http://www.macao10k.com or the 'Macao 10K' mobile app or follow the 'Macao Major Sporting Events' Facebook page, '澳門體育' (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and '澳門特區體育局' (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

