Sands China Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Local SME Supplier Support Programme and Hosts Supplier Excellence Awards

Anniversary publication marks long-term SME support for diversified development

MACAO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme with a ceremony Tuesday at The Londoner Macao®, together with the launch of a 10th anniversary booklet showcasing the programme's success stories. The event also featured the 2025 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards to honour outstanding suppliers, appreciation certificates to recognise long-term suppliers, and a cocktail and business networking session to further connect local businesses and company representatives for future cooperation opportunities.

The Local SME Suppliers Support Programme: A Decade of SME Empowerment

As the largest integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Macao, Sands China has long championed a development model that enables large and small businesses to thrive together, introducing a variety of effective measures to foster the steady growth of SMEs. The Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme, co-launched in 2015 with the Macao Chamber of Commerce, is a landmark programme under this vision.

The programme launched as Macao's first SME-focused initiative led by a tourism and leisure enterprise, and targets three types of local businesses: small and micro suppliers, "Made in Macao" companies and Macao young entrepreneurs. It aims to support the Macao SAR government's SME policies while further strengthening Sands China's commitment to local business development. Its key projects include the F.I.T. programme, introduced in 2017, which provides financial support, invitational matching, as well as training and development to help local SME suppliers upskill and expand their business opportunities.

Since its inception, the programme has successfully deepened collaboration with local SMEs, generating remarkable results: a total of MOP 119.4 billion in procurement, with local procurement accounting for 83 percent, involving 4,700 SMEs.

Tuesday's event unveiled the programme's 10th anniversary booklet – outlining a decade of development and success stories – intended to inspire the city's SMEs to attain greater achievements.

"SMEs are a vital pillar of Macao's economy, securing the foundation of the city's diversified industries," said Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd. "For more than 20 years, Sands China has remained committed to supporting the growth of local SMEs by leading the industry in prioritising local procurement, building promotional platforms for local businesses, and sharing our business expertise and experience to help them achieve independent development.

"In addition to recognising outstanding suppliers, we would also like to take this opportunity to honour and extend our heartfelt gratitude to our 40 long-term business partners. We sincerely thank the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, the Macao SAR Government, and all sectors of society for their longstanding guidance and support. We are likewise grateful for the enduring collaboration of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, whose dedication has helped numerous local SMEs grow from seedlings into flourishing enterprises. We look forward to continuing our partnership and achieving even greater shared successes in the years to come."

Ma Chi Ngai, president of the board of directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, said: "Ten years ago, the Macao Chamber of Commerce partnered with Sands China to launch the local SME support programme, applying the philosophy of supporting the development of local SME suppliers and prioritising local procurement, opening a new chapter of symbiotic growth between integrated tourism and leisure enterprise and local SMEs. Through a series of innovative support measures, including large-scale exhibition platforms, professional training, and technical guidance, we have built a comprehensive support system to help SMEs enhance their capabilities. Together, we have faced market changes and challenges side by side, forming a cooperative ecosystem of complementary strengths and mutual benefit. Looking ahead, we will continue to support Macao SAR government in helping local SMEs explore new pathways in digital transformation, brand upgrading, and international expansion, contributing our efforts toward Macao's economic diversification."

At the event, Sands China executives presented certificates of appreciation to 40 SME partners – many of whom have worked with the company for over two decades. The certificates were presented by Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd.; Grant Chum; Dave Sun, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd. and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited; and Norbert Riezler, senior vice president and chief procurement officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

2025 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards

The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards are an annual initiative of Las Vegas Sands Corp., acknowledging the cooperation and services of some of Sands' most noteworthy suppliers worldwide. A judging committee composed of Sands China executive management selects Macao's award recipients each year. At Tuesday's ceremony, Sands China awarded seven winners:

Corporate Culture & Sustainability:

China Travel Service (Macao) Ltd

Innovation:

Tech (Macau) Limited

Cost Management:

Companhia de Obras de Decoracoes Wai Yun Lda.

Quality Management:

Anglo-East Trading Co. (HK) Limited

Project Management:

Vodatel Holdings Ltd

Service Excellence:

Express Marine Electronics Company Limited

Small/Medium Enterprise (SME):

Hight Tea International Development Company Limited

Guests at the event included: Sun Yaohua, director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Yau Yun Wah, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government; Ma Chi Ngai; Victoria Kuan, director-general of the Macau Productivity and Technology Centre; Sam Lei, acting president of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Paulo Coutinho, director and editor-in-chief of Macau Daily Times; and Lam Io Meng, deputy general manager of Macao Daily News.

Following the ceremony, a group of local enterprises joined a cocktail and business networking session to connect with representatives from various Sands China departments, including procurement and supply chain. Sessions like these over the years have enabled Sands China and local suppliers to explore and develop new mutually beneficial partnerships.

Sands China remains committed to prioritising local procurement and supporting the long-term growth of Macao's SMEs, as an integral part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

