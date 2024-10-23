2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum opens in Beijing

Global Times

23 Oct, 2024, 16:38 CST

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times: The 2024 World Science and Technology Development Forum, organized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), opened on October 22. With the theme "Science and Technology for the Future," the forum will feature thematic sessions, round-table discussions, and various exchange activities.

Following the opening ceremony in the afternoon, participants visited the exhibition titled "Liu Hui: A Leading Founder of Classical Chinese Mathematical Theories."

Photo: Chen Tao/GT (PRNewsfoto/Global Times)
The forum will host over 350 guests from 33 countries and regions, including 14 Nobel, Turing, and Lasker Prize laureates; 27 leaders of international scientific organizations; 41 domestic and international academicians; and more than 200 experts and scholars from top universities, research institutions, and enterprises. The event will conclude in Beijing on October 30. 

