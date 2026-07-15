2025-26 FIRST® LEGO® League Hong Kong Championship Concludes Successfully, Bringing Together STEAM Talents from 15 countries/regions to Advance International STEAM Education Through Competition

Key Highlights:

Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) successfully defends its title, winning the FLL Challenge Primary School Division Champion for the second consecutive year

Australian International School Hong Kong claims the FLL Challenge Secondary School Division Champion title for the first time

Star Club Scientist Education and Korea's ILSAN both achieved a top score of 530 in the Robot Performance round, winning the Primary and Secondary School Division Robot Performance Award respectively

FLL Explore Champion, First Runner-up and Second Runner-up are Ho Lap Primary School (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen), HHCKLA Buddhist Ching Kok Lin Association School and Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School respectively

Over 320 local and international teams from more than 15 countries and regions competed together, making this the largest event of its kind in Hong Kong

4 teams from Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan participated in the FLL Hong Kong Championship on a large scale for the first time, exchanging ideas with STEAM talents from Hong Kong and around the world to jointly promote youth STEAM education

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by World Class Tests and supported by the Innovation and Technology Commission, Hong Kong's largest STEAM robotics competition — the "2025-26 FIRST® LEGO® League (FLL) Hong Kong Championship " — concluded successfully. Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) successfully defended its title as FLL Challenge Primary School Division Champion, while Australian International School Hong Kong claimed the Secondary School Division Champion title for the first time. Local team Star Club Scientist Education's Tutankha-Money and Korea's ILSAN both achieved a top score of 530, winning the Primary and Secondary School Division Robot Performance Awards respectively, demonstrating exceptional robotic design and operation skills.

This year's competition attracted over 320 elite local and overseas teams from more than 15 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 students aged 4 to 16 competing on the same stage — the largest event of its kind in Hong Kong.

This year's competition attracted over 320 elite local and overseas teams from more than 15 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 students aged 4 to 16 competing on the same stage — the largest event of its kind in Hong Kong. The competition brought together teams from prestigious schools including La Salle Primary School, Diocesan Boys' School Primary Division, Diocesan Girls' School, Queen's College, St. Paul's Co-educational College, and The True Light School of Hong Kong, alongside teams from Thailand, Morocco, Italy, Romania and other countries, with international STEAM talents gathering to witness the vibrant development of STEAM education in Hong Kong. The FLL Explore Champion, First Runner-up and Second Runner-up went to Ho Lap Primary School (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen), HHCKLA Buddhist Ching Kok Lin Association School and Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School respectively.

Central Asian Teams Create a New Milestone — Hong Kong STEAM Goes Global

Another highlight of this year's competition was the large-scale debut of 4 teams from Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the FLL Hong Kong Championship. Earlier this February, local Hong Kong teams had already traveled to Kazakhstan to compete in the FIRST Central Asia Championship, showcasing Hong Kong's international competitiveness in STEAM education. This return visit by Central Asian teams further strengthens bilateral youth STEAM exchange, underscoring Hong Kong's unique role as a "super connector" bridging Central Asia and global markets and writing a new chapter in Hong Kong–Central Asia STEAM education cooperation.

Linking Archaeological Exploration with Modern Technology — Robotics Opens the Door to Technology for Children

This year's theme "UNEARTHED" centers on archaeological exploration, encouraging students to think creatively and work hands-on to apply technology in solving challenges faced by archaeologists, connecting ancient discoveries with modern technology and sustainable development.

FLL Hong Kong Organising Committee Chairman Mr. Ming Kwok stated: "The Government has been actively promoting STEAM education for many years, and robotics education is the finest embodiment of experiential learning. Robotics allows children to feel that technology is within reach as they build and experiment hands-on — and every failure and adjustment is a precious lesson in resilience and growth. This year, bringing together STEAM talents from over 15 countries and regions on the same platform fully demonstrates Hong Kong's unique standing as an international STEAM education hub, and reaffirms that technology is a common language that transcends cultures and connects the world."

The FLL Hong Kong Championship features three divisions: FLL Discover (ages 4–6), FLL Explore (ages 6–10) and FLL Challenge (ages 9–16), fully stimulating the creativity, engineering design, programming and problem-solving skills of young children and primary and secondary school students. The FLL Challenge Robot Game is the most anticipated section, where teams must complete 15 tasks on the competition field within 2.5 minutes, competing for a maximum score of 545 points. Judges will select the champion, first runner-up, and second runner-up based on four key components: robot design, innovation project, robot performance, and core values. The event also featured a parent-child interactive zone, Teams' innovative booths, and a LEGO design sharing exhibition and play area, fostering a city-wide culture of innovation.

Hong Kong's Record of International Excellence — Outstanding Teams Set to Shine on the World Stage

Hong Kong teams have achieved remarkable results on the international stage in recent years, fully demonstrating Hong Kong's international competitiveness in STEAM education. This year's winning teams will have the opportunity to compete in the FLL Asia Open Championship in early August, with top performers potentially advancing to the Global FIRST Championship in the United States in April 2027 — continuing Hong Kong's distinguished tradition on the international STEAM stage and promoting cross-regional STEAM education exchange.

About FIRST® LEGO® League

FIRST® LEGO® League (FLL) is a robotics competition alliance formed by the US-based FIRST and the Danish LEGO Group in 1998. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science & Technology) is a non-profit organization founded by inventor Dean Kamen. The purpose of the FLL alliance is to excite young people about careers in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) through LEGO bricks and educational products, in the form of various activities and competitions. The competition has held more than 3,700 competition events in over 110 countries and regions worldwide, attracting nearly 700,000 participants. About FLL INNOFest: https://www.fll-innofest.com

About World Class Tests

World Class Tests is an international high-order thinking assessment that evaluates students' high-order thinking skills against internationally recognized benchmarks. Students who achieve excellent results (double distinction) in both the Mathematics and Problem-Solving Analysis subjects of the World Class Tests will have the opportunity to attend the World Class Tests Elite Invitational, where they can compete with students from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Mainland China. Students ranking in the top 10% of the Invitational will be invited to apply for the World Class Tests Scholarship. The World Class Tests Scholarship has funded students to participate in enrichment courses offered by renowned universities and colleges, including Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth, Imperial College London, and St Anne's College, University of Oxford.

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Appendix

2025-26 FIRST® LEGO® League Hong Kong Championship — Selected Award Results

FLL Challenge — Secondary Division

Award School / Organisation Name Team Name Hong Kong Champion Australian International School Hong Kong Kangaroobotics Hong Kong 1st runner-up Diocesan Girls' School Lego My Tamago Hong Kong 2nd runner-up Star Club Scientist Education 蚌中明珠2 Motivate Award Morocco - First lego league Morocco ECOTEC Robot Performance Award (Winner) Korea - ILSAN BEST Robot Design Award (Winner) Vietnam - CANADA INTERNATIONAL PRIMARY SCHOOL – SECONDARY SCHOOL – HIGH SCHOOL SSV-Sec Innovation Award (Winner) Morocco - First lego league Morocco ECOTEC Core Values Award (Winner) Diocesan Girls' School Diobotics

FLL Challenge — Primary Division

Award School / Organisation Name Team Name Hong Kong Champion Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) 方舟物流 Hong Kong 1st runner-up Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School 時空方舟 Gadget Tech Hong Kong 2nd runner-up HHCKLA Buddhist Ching Kok Lin Association School BWCSS之考古探險旅程 Robot Performance Award (Winner) Star Club Scientist Education Tutankha-Money Robot Design Award (Winner) Alliance Primary School, Kowloon Tong Builder Bros Innovation Award (Winner) Diocesan Boys' School Primary Division Diocesan Decipherers Core Values Award (Winner) Diocesan Girls' Junior School The Codologists

Invitational

Award Country/ Region School / Organisation Name Team Name Champion Vietnam Success International Education Development Investment Company Limited APEX 1st runner-up Kazakhstan LLP «PhysTech School Almaty» PEAK 2nd runner-up Republic of Moldova Tekwill Academy Kids RoboRangers

FLL Explore

Award School / Organisation Name Team Name Hong Kong Champion Ho Lap Primary School (Sponsored by Sik Sik Yuen) 可立「磚」家 Hong Kong 1st runner-up HHCKLA Buddhist Ching Kok Lin Association School BCKLAS-光速考察研究隊 Hong Kong 2nd runner-up Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School Gadget Tech Project Capsule Most Innovative Booth Award Star Club Scientist Education 尋秦小隊 Dazzling Style Award St. Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School Hidden Horizon Hunters

Invitational

Award Country/ Region School / Organisation Name Team Name Champion Lithuania Šiauliai Jesuit School and Panevėžys Saulėtekis Progymnasium Baltic Hill Quest 1st runner-up Thailand Gammaco (Thailand) Co., Ltd IBOT KIDs 2nd runner-up Kazakhstan General Education School No. 218 Future Axions 218

SOURCE World Class Tests