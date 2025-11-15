2025 China (Chongqing)-ASEAN Logistics Industry Cooperation Conference Held in Chongqing

CHONGQING, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from iChongqing:

On November 12, the China (Chongqing)–ASEAN Logistics Cooperation Conference 2025 was held in Chongqing. Jointly organized by the Port and Logistics Office of the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, People's Government of Ba'nan District, and the RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee, the event focused on the theme "Logistics Connectivity • Industrial Synergy • Jointly Build a New China-ASEAN Cooperation Corridor".

The conference brought together senior officials such as Rodolfo, undersecretary of the Department of Trade and Industry from the Philippines, and Heng Nan, State Secretary of Cambodia's Ministry of Public Works and Transport, as well as nearly 60 commercial officers from ASEAN embassies in China, consular officials in Chongqing, and representatives from chambers of commerce, business associations, and enterprises.

Xu Jian, Vice Mayor of Chongqing, Xu Ningning, chairman of the RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee, and representatives from relevant municipal departments, research institutions, and logistics enterprises attended the meeting, which was chaired by Zhong Tao, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Ba'nan District Committee and Mayor of Ba'nan District.

The event saw the signing of 21 cooperation agreements, covering agricultural production, cross-border logistics, port operations, processing, and marketing, with attendees from from ASEAN and other countries calling for stronger regional logistics and industrial ties. Key projects included the "Yu Vehicles Going Global" Cooperation Project, the Bulk Agricultural Products Supply Chain Cooperation Project, and the International Industry-Academia Research Cooperation Project.

The Food and Agricultural Products Special Economic and Trade Matchmaking Meeting was also held, focusing on Chongqing's "33618" modern industrial system. The event fully leveraged the role of the China (Chongqing)–ASEAN Logistics Cooperation Base in "building platforms, creating mechanisms, gathering resources, empowering functions, nurturing clusters, and promoting development."

Serving as a high-level platform for cooperation between China and ASEAN countries in logistics and agri-food industries, the conference facilitated a number of tangible outcomes and marked a new step forward in strengthening connectivity and industrial collaboration. Chongqing will continue to leverage the Western Land-Sea New Corridor, building an international transport network through the Cross-Border Highway Freight Service (to ASEAN), GMS (across the Lancang-Mekong region), and TIR conventions (to Central Asia and Europe). This system will provide efficient "door-to-door" logistics services, driving sustainable regional development.

